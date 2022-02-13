TOP SUPER BOWL ADS: 2016-2021

If you're like me, you're not really into the Super Bowl because of the game. You're here for two things:

1. An excuse to eat a wide variety of foods that aren't that exciting on their own, but when they assemble like Avengers gearing up for an Infinity War, it's just too much to ignore

2. The Super Bowl commercials.

It's probably the only time of year where we tell people to talk down all they want during the main features so long as they shut up during the breaks, and that we're willing to watch 100% live.

Here are the Top 3 commercials from each year going back to 2016.

2021 - Rocket Mortgage - Certain is Better (Tracy Morgan, Dave Bautista)

2021 - Rocket Mortgage - Certain is Better (Tracy Morgan, Joey Bosa)

2021 - Amazon - Alexa's Body (Michael B. Jordan)

2020 - Jeep - Grounhog's Day

2020 - Google - Loretta

2020 - Amazon - Before Alexa

2019 - NFL - 100 Year Game

2019 - Amazon - Not Everything Makes the Cut

2019 - Microsoft - We All Win

2018 - Tide - It's a Tide Ad

2018 - NFL - Touchdowns to Come

2018 - Amazon - Alexa Loses Her Voice

2017 - Honda - Yearbooks

2017 - Budweiser - Born the Hard Way

2017 - 84 Lumber - The Entire Journey

2016 - Apartments.com - Movin' On Up

2016 - KIA - Walken Closet

2016 - Avacados From Mexico - AVOS in Space