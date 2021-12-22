Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Texas A&M Leaves Gator Bowl Scrambling for New Team

    Hogs now have two things Aggies won't this year
    Malik Hornsby

    Texas A&M might have bested the Razorbacks for the nation's No. 1 class, but what it won't have besides the Southwest Classic trophy is a bowl game. 

    The Aggies announced today via Twitter that they were pulling out of the New Year's Eve Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. 

    Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher revealed that between injuries and COVID outbreaks, the team doesn't expect have enough scholarship players to field a team by game day.

    Gator Bowl officials announced they will "aggressively" pursue a new opponent for Wake Forest rather than cancel the game. 

    It would seem highly unlikely the opponent for the Demon Deacons would be an SEC team as 13-of-14 teams claimed a bowl spot. 

    Only 2-10 Vanderbilt failed to make a bowl this year. 

    If the game continues as scheduled, it will kick off at 10 a.m. on ESPN.

