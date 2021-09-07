Texas' Card, Robinson Have Impressed Pittman Ahead of Saturday's Game

Sam Pittman is looking at a Texas team with a lot of talent at the skill positions and has lot of respect for Steve Sarkisian.

Texas is a better team than Rice.

Sam Pittman, naturally, wouldn't say it at his Monday press conference. You could tell he knew it, though.

And it started with redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card.

"I like him a lot because he's got enough mobility to hurt you," Pittman said Monday. "Especially in the Louisiana game he hurt 'em with his feet. He looks like a really, really fine player with good touch on the ball."

That's not even the most impressive thing, either. Pittman, an old offensive line coach, likes something a lot of folks don't catch.

"It seems like he's commanding that offense. He understands all the checks and things of that nature. He runs the offense well."

The feature attraction, though, is sophomore running back Bijan Robinson. He was named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday and a lot of people think bigger things might be ahead for him.

The film from last week's 38-18 win over Louisiana got Pittman's attention.

"Robinson is hard to tackle," Pittman said. "He has elusiveness in space but he also runs over you. He's got a lot of speed. I just like him."

Robinson also returns punts and kickoffs in his spare time plus was Texas' second-leading receiver against the Cajuns on Saturday.

"There's a reason they have him returning kickoffs because he's fast and hard to bring down," Pittman said. "I've never seen a guy recently that's your starting tailback that's also your starting punt returner, also your starting kickoff returner."

That's a lot in one package.

"They obviously think over there (nodding towards the west) about him what I do," Pittman said. "He's a special, special player."

Defensively, Pittman said the Longhorns were pretty much staying in place, but that could have been they simply didn't have to against Louisiana.

"They'll probably move all over the place after this," he admitted. "They are very sound, but not a tremendous amount of movement."

But they have players that have caught Pittman's attention.

"(Demarvion) Overshown is a really good player," he said. "They've got a redshirt guy in (Luke) Brockermeyer. I like those two guys a lot. (Kondre) Coburn at noseguard is a big, 350-pound guy."

Pittman seemed to think the Longhorns did what they had to against the Cajuns to win the game and didn't particularly want to show everything they had in the playbook.

"They played primarily a two-high safety look and said we can stop you with safeties rotating down and numbers in the box are equal," he said. "I look for them to put another guy in the box just because of the running ability of KJ (Jefferson) and make him throw it.

"That's what we're kind of anticipating."

Now he's just got to hope that's what the Longhorns do.