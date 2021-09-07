Texas Up to 15th in Polls; Hogs' Opponents Climbing in Rankings

Schedule rankings by just about everyone has Arkansas facing the toughest lineup in college football and their opponents keep climbing in polls.

Everybody has known Arkansas' schedule is the most difficult in the country.

It keeps getting tougher.

Texas will come to Razorback Stadium as the No. 15 team in the country Saturday after an impressive 38-18 opening-day win over Louisiana, who was ranked No. 23 last week.

The Razorbacks had 11 points in the poll.

Alabama is still the clear No. 1 team in the country and Georgia beat Clemson, then jumped to second ahead of Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The SEC has four teams in the Top 10 with Texas A&M at No. 5 and Florida No. 9.

Three of the Hogs' future opponents are in the Top 10. Ole Miss is the only other team in the polls outside the first 10, coming in at No. 20 following a lopsided opening win Monday night over Louisville.

The Longhorns were No. 19 in the preseason and leaped four spots after the first weekend of games.