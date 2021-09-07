September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballSI TIX
Search
Hogs' Schedule Getting More Formidable Each Week
Publish date:

Hogs' Schedule Getting More Formidable Each Week

Schedule rankings by just about everyone has Arkansas facing the toughest lineup in college football and their opponents keep climbing in polls.
Author:
Schedule rankings by just about everyone has Arkansas facing the toughest lineup in college football and their opponents keep climbing in polls.

Everybody has known Arkansas' schedule is the most difficult in the country.

It keeps getting tougher.

Texas will come to Razorback Stadium as the No. 15 team in the country Saturday after an impressive 38-18 opening-day win over Louisiana, who was ranked No. 23 last week.

The Razorbacks had 11 points in the poll.

Recommended Articles

Alabama is still the clear No. 1 team in the country and Georgia beat Clemson, then jumped to second ahead of Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The SEC has four teams in the Top 10 with Texas A&M at No. 5 and Florida No. 9.

Three of the Hogs' future opponents are in the Top 10. Ole Miss is the only other team in the polls outside the first 10, coming in at No. 20 following a lopsided opening win Monday night over Louisville.

The Longhorns were No. 19 in the preseason and leaped four spots after the first weekend of games.

Luke Brockermeyer
Football

Texas Up to 15th in Polls; Hogs' Opponents Climbing in Rankings

KJ Jefferson
Football

If Nerves Were Problem for KJ Against Rice, This Week Could be Worse

Sam Pittman
Football

Saturday's Game Is Huge With Fans, Could Set Tone for Pittman's Second Season

Bjan Robinson, Steve Sarkisian
Football

Texas' Card, Robinson Have Impressed Pittman Ahead of Saturday's Game

090621-walsh-hogs
Men's Basketball

Seventh-rated Player Joining Branson's Link Year Prep

Sam Pittman
Football

Pittman's Complete Press Conference Monday Ahead of Texas Game

Razorback Stadium
Football

Hogs' Game With Texas Officially Sellout, But Some Standing Room Available

090421-Treylon Burks-2
Football

Too Much Talking About First Half After Hogs Come Away With 38-17 Win