Could Lane Kiffin Turn Down LSU Like He Did Hogs?

The first name mentioned at the biggest coaching vacancies didn't want Arkansas and might not be keen on LSU

USC started this year's carousel by throwing Clay Helton off before the thing even started spinning this year.

Then Ed Orgeron agreed to jump off when he discovered he could buy the whole Sonic for double cheeseburgers whenever he wanted them, then Texas Tech threw Matt Wells off.

All of this has launched the rumor mill and no present Arkansas assistant coaches are in the middle of any of it ... yet.

Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has made some lists for the opening in Lubbock, but defensive coordinator Barry Odom's name hasn't come up anywhere, which is not surprising.

Ed Orgeron agreed to jump off the coaching carousel. Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Images

The recurring name is Lane Kiffin. Even at USC where he was unceremoniously fired by then-athletics director Pat Haden at the airport.

Nobody seems to wonder if Kiffin would want to leave what is a good deal at Ole Miss.

When the Hogs were looking for someone to replace Chad Morris, Kiffin was supposed to be locked down, according to sources at the time.

"It's a done deal," more than one person told me at that time.

The Rebels swooped in, got the deal done and Sam Pittman had the opening he needed to sell himself for the gig. Exactly who else actually wanted it doesn't matter now.

Kiffin didn't want it.

It begs the question of exactly why he would even discuss the opening at LSU. Nobody seems to be talking about that a whole lot.

If the Tigers threw $8.5 million a year at Kiffin (what Orgeron was making), that's probably not a significant amount more than what Ole Miss can probably pay to keep him.

These job changes aren't just about money, which is something many folks can't seem to get their mind completely around.

They usually look at the roster first. In a day and age where the honeymoon is shorter than ever, new coaches better win quick.

Schools have shown they are apparently more than willing to spend the boosters' money for choosing the wrong guy.

But it's that inherited roster thing that more of the coaches check first before leaving one job to take another. Don't use the Pittman example. He probably would have taken the Hogs' job if they didn't have a roster.

Kiffin, though, can pick and choose.

The LSU job comes with on-going problems that have nothing to do with drawing up plays and getting players ready. There are all sorts of investigations in multiple sports and it doesn't show much sign of slowing up.

Of course if the train de-rails somewhere in these last five games that includes road trips to Auburn and Mississippi State plus home games against Texas A&M, Liberty and Vanderbilt the whole perspective could change.

All of that is for the future, though.

None of that particularly concerns the Hogs, though. Pittman isn't going anywhere.

And for now it doesn't appear his assistant coaches are high in search-talk for new openings.

For the Hogs, though, it doesn't appear wins and losses the last few years are nearly as important as who gets the credit ... or the blame.

