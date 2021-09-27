Top Players: Williams, Burks Grab League Honors After Win

When you win on national television, you get recognition.

That happened Monday morning with wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive lineman Tre Williams after the 20-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Burks, from Warren, was named SEC co-Offensie Player of the Week while Williams, from Columbia, Mo., got SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Burks posted season-highs of six catches and 167 receiving yards with a touchdown against the Aggies.

He recorded his sixth career 100+ yard receiving game, which is tied for sixth-most in a career in program history. The junior scored on an 85-yard reception in the first half, his second-longest reception of the year after logging a 91-yard touchdown catch the week prior against Georgia Southern.

This season, Burks ranks third in the SEC and 22nd nationally, producing 373 receiving yards. Burks is the first Razorback to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week accolades since Rawleigh Williams III on Nov. 19, 2016.

Williams created havoc in the Texas A&M backfield posting four tackles, including career-high-tying marks of 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hurries.

He sacked Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada twice, totaling 13 yards lost. Williams and the Arkansas defense held the Aggies to a season-low 272 total yards.

Deatrich Wise Jr. was the last Hog to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 3, 2016.

The road gets tougher this week. The Hogs travel to Athens, Ga., to face the Bulldogs at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

