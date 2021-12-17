WATCH: Hogs' Trelon Smith, KJ Jefferson After Practice Tuesday

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Trelon Smith Didn't Have Problem Splitting Reps With Other RBs

    Watch quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Trelon Smith with the media after practice Thursday afternoon.
    Arkansas running back Trelon Smith is the senior leader of a talented group of five running backs and he talked about that along with quarterback KJ Jefferson after practice Thursday afternoon for the Outback Bowl.

