Going Somewhere Else

Former Arkansas running back Trelon Smith has apparently decided he's not done playing college football.

No one was surprised since it was already out there he wasn't coming back to the Razorbacks, which was either his decision or one encouraged by the coaches.

The fifth-year senior has the option of another year in college due to the COVID bonus year.

He transferred to Arkansas from Arizona State in 2019. Smith redshirted due to the NCAA rule at that time requiring transfers to sit out a season.

Trelon Smith puts name in transfer portal to get another year of college football somewhere other than Arkansas. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Smith topped the Razorbacks in rushing in 2010 going for 710 yards and five touchdowns on 134 carries. Smith also caught 22 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. He played in all 10 games, but got four starts on the season.

His production dropped in 2021 because his playing time was really cut back.

Smith had 119 carries for 598 yards and five touchdowns. He did add four receptions for 21 yards.

But as the season went along he lost his starting job to Dominique Johnson and was behind Rocket Sanders as well. Johnson is a redshirt freshman while Sanders is a true freshman. AJ Green, who is also a true freshman, showed flashes as well.

Smith's role likely wasn't going to increase much.

The Hogs also had Javion Hunt on the roster, who redshirted this season and signed two running backs in Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer.

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.