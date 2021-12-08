Heading to NFL, Not Outback Bowl

There will be a couple of folks complain, but Treylon Burks announced Wednesday the decision everyone knew was coming for a few months.

Whether anyone wanted to admit it or not there have been flashes for a couple of years Burks probably wouldn't be in a Razorbacks' uniform for four years.

The talent was there. Now he's got to take it to the ultimate level.

Playing in a meaningless bowl game was a risk he didn't need to take and, in the end, he made the correct decision.

He is the first Arkansas player to opt out of playing in the Outback Bowl against Penn State.

To be honest, Burks playing in the final game of the year was a bonus for Hog fans.

According to several NFL people they had seen everything they needed to see in a Razorback uniform by the end of the game against Alabama.

He was nearly knocked senseless at the end of that game after already playing a lot of it injured.

Where he will be picked will be determined more in the extensive interviews and background checks teams do and the NFL Combine than anything he could do in the Outback Bowl.

Most early projections have him as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Burks is currently the No. 24 overall prospect in the draft, according to Mel Kiper's Big Board. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has him projected to be taken by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 26th overall pick, and Pro Football Focus projects him to go 19th overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Opting out early to get a start on preparing for the combine and workouts for pro scouts could shoot Burks into the upper half of the first round which is a serious jump in money.

The only items drafted rookies can negotiate is the payment schedule of the signing bonus these days and how that bonus can be voided along with the contract.

Nothing else in the first three years is negotiable. If a team wants to retain the player for a guaranteed fifth year that decision has to be made in the third year with the team having the option to do that.

The Warren native set a single-season school record with six 100-yard receiving games this season. His 1,104 receiving yards in 2021 are the third-most for a season in school history. Burks finishes as a Razorback with 2,418 receiving yards, the fifth-most in school history.

Burks is fourth in the SEC in receiving yards with 1,104. He is one of just two players in the league (Jameson Williams) with at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. His 16.7 yards per reception also rank fourth in the conference.

