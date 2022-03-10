Treylon Burks: 'See if I've Been Caught'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently Treylon Burks has had enough of the talk about a 4.55 time at the NFL Combine last week.

At Arkansas' Pro Day on Wednesday, he had a simple message for NFL teams:

"All I can say is go watch film and see if I've been caught with that 40 time."

It's a good point.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

One of the best receivers in NFL history weren't exactly blazing fast. Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys leap immediately to mind.

There are times when all of the mock drafts only look at the raw numbers, not whether a guy can play the game.

Some players are camp and testing champions. They can't play as well as they test. Burks, a native of Warren, Ark., knows how to play the game.

Burks' high school coach, Bo Hembree, was one of the people attending the Arkansas Pro Day watching the workouts.

"(The combine) was my first time ever going to any type of camp, combine or really just doing anything like that," Burks said. "It was a really good time for me."

He did show his catching ability in the routes and receiver drills that show what he can do. That's make the catches, at times with one hand.

He's got a different plan now for the next month.

"Just training and getting ready to PLAY football," he said. "Getting into football shape, making sure my body is still right. Just getting bigger, faster and stronger."

Here are his numbers from the workout (^ from NFL Combine /// * from Arkansas Pro Day /// times are unofficial):

Treylon Burks 16 WR 6-2^ 225^

Hand _____________________ 9 7/8”^

Arm ______________________33 1/2”^

Bench _________________________12*

Vertical Jump ______ 33”^ / 35.5”*

Broad Jump _______________ 10’2”^

40-yard dash _______________ 4.55^

Short Shuttle_______________ 4.23*

L Drill/3 Cone________________ DNP ^

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.