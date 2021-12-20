Publish date:
WATCH: Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's Press Conference
Arkansas coach with the media as Razorbacks start Penn State preparations
As the Christmas holiday approaches, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon with an update on replacing Tre Williams and quarterback Kade Renro's knee injury in practice as preparations start for Outback Bowl against Penn State on New Year's Day.
