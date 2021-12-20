Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    WATCH: Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's Press Conference

    Arkansas coach with the media as Razorbacks start Penn State preparations
    As the Christmas holiday approaches, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon with an update on replacing Tre Williams and quarterback Kade Renro's knee injury in practice as preparations start for Outback Bowl against Penn State on New Year's Day.

