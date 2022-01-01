WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs vs. Penn State in Outback Bowl

Arkansas wanted a Florida bowl and got it.

For the first time since 2016, the 21st-ranked Razorbacks (8-4) made it to a bowl game and it will be the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., against Penn State (7-5).

Kickoff for the game will be at 11 a.m. and it will be broadcast on ESPN and FuboTV.

You can hear the game online at HitThatLine.com.

KJ Jefferson at Outback Bowl practices in Tampa this week. Arkansas Communications

Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey will call the game on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Arkansas won four of its last five games to finish the season with the lone loss coming against No. 1 Alabama.

Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and ninth in scoring defense (24.0 points per game). The Razorbacks will be without their top offensive weapon Saturday in wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Hogs coach Sam Pittman visits with backup quarterback Malik Hornsby during practices in Tampa for the Outback Bowl. Arkansas Communications

The Nittany Lions started the season 5-0 and climbed as high as No. 4 in the AP poll before losing five of their next seven games.

Four of their five losses came by less than a touchdown, including a nine-overtime loss to Illinois on Oct. 23.

Penn State ranks seventh in the Big Ten in scoring offense (26.1 points per game) and third in scoring defense (16.8 points per game).

The Nittany Lions will be without several key players in this game, including their leading receiver Jahan Dotson.

Hogs defensive backs Joe Foucha and Montaric Brown at practices for the Outback Bowl. Arkansas Communications

GAME INFORMATION

No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri

Current Records: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium (65,890), Tampa, Florida

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 99/XM 190

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arkansas -143, Missouri +110

Spread: Arkansas -2.5, Missouri +2.5

Total: 48.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-118)

