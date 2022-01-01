WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs vs. Penn State in Outback Bowl

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    WATCH-LISTEN: You'll Have to Start Early for Outback Bowl on Saturday

    Here's how to watch and listen to Arkansas' Outback Bowl matchup with Penn State
    Arkansas wanted a Florida bowl and got it.

    For the first time since 2016, the 21st-ranked Razorbacks (8-4) made it to a bowl game and it will be the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., against Penn State (7-5).

    Kickoff for the game will be at 11 a.m. and it will be broadcast on ESPN and FuboTV.

    You can hear the game online at HitThatLine.com.

    KJ Jefferson-Outback Bowl

    KJ Jefferson at Outback Bowl practices in Tampa this week.

    Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey will call the game on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

    Arkansas won four of its last five games to finish the season with the lone loss coming against No. 1 Alabama.

    Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and ninth in scoring defense (24.0 points per game). The Razorbacks will be without their top offensive weapon Saturday in wide receiver Treylon Burks.

    Sam Pittman-Malik Hornsby-Outback Bowl

    Hogs coach Sam Pittman visits with backup quarterback Malik Hornsby during practices in Tampa for the Outback Bowl.

    The Nittany Lions started the season 5-0 and climbed as high as No. 4 in the AP poll before losing five of their next seven games.

    Four of their five losses came by less than a touchdown, including a nine-overtime loss to Illinois on Oct. 23.

    Penn State ranks seventh in the Big Ten in scoring offense (26.1 points per game) and third in scoring defense (16.8 points per game).

    The Nittany Lions will be without several key players in this game, including their leading receiver Jahan Dotson.

    Joe Foucha-Montaric Brown

    Hogs defensive backs Joe Foucha and Montaric Brown at practices for the Outback Bowl.

    GAME INFORMATION

    No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri

    Current Records: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

    Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

    Where: Raymond James Stadium (65,890), Tampa, Florida

    TV/Streaming: ESPN2, FuboTV

    Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 99/XM 190

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Moneyline: Arkansas -143, Missouri +110

    Spread: Arkansas -2.5, Missouri +2.5

    Total: 48.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-118)

