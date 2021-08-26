August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's Basketball
Search
Publish date:

Hogs Wrap Up Fall Camp; Rice Prep Starts Thursday

Arkansas completed fall camp Wednesday afternoon in 93-degree weather with several players in green jerseys, absent
Author:

Now it's getting ready for scrimmages where they keep score from here on out for Arkansas.

Fall camp was wrapped up Wednesday afternoon and it was hot (93 degrees) outside. Transfer defensive end Tre Williams was back in a green (no-contact) jersey after missing Tuesday's practice for some reason or the other.

Williams said later it really didn't matter being inside or out.

"It doesn't even matter starting off in the indoor or going outside," he said. "It's humid in the indoor, as well. So, we got outside and it's just as hot. It's about preparation to not cramp and be ready for the game."

Recommended Articles

Wide receiver Treylon Burks and punter Sam Loy were not at practice Wednesday. Along with Williams, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner was back in a green jersey. Tight end Hudson Henry, safety Jalen Catalon and running back TJ Hammonds were back for full contact.

Wearing the green jerseys Wednesday were safety Zach Zimos, defensive back Kevin Compton, linebacker JT Towers, wide receiver De'Vion Warren, tight end Blake Kern, offensive linemen Ty Clary and running back Trelon Smith.

Guard Ricky Stromberg thought the offensive line made improvements in camp.

"Camp went well," he said. "Obviously, I wasn't in too much of camp, but the O-line and the guys worked their tails off. They grinded every single day, so I'm excited to see what this team can do coming out of fall camp and headed into Rice preparation."

Preparations for Rice starts Thursday afternoon.

Ricky Stromberg
Football

WATCH: Williams, Stromberg as Hogs wrap up fall camp Wednesday

Koilan Jackson
Football

Expect Walk-On Players to Land Scholarships With Jackson's Retirement

Malik Hornsby
Football

Hornsby Getting the Buzz, but KJ Still Starting Quarterback

Markell Utsey
Football

COMPLETE PRESS CONFERENCE: Utsey, Ridgeway

Raheim Sanders
Football

Looking At Best (and Worst) Scenarios for Hogs This Year

Hunter Yurachek
Football

LSU's New Requirement Could Follow Across SEC

Jaquayln Crawford, KJ Jefferson
Football

Crawford used year off to work on fine points of game

080921-Jalen Catalon
Football

Catalon on being named second team preseason by AP