WATCH: Williams, Stromberg as Hogs wrap up fall camp Wednesday

Now it's getting ready for scrimmages where they keep score from here on out for Arkansas.

Fall camp was wrapped up Wednesday afternoon and it was hot (93 degrees) outside. Transfer defensive end Tre Williams was back in a green (no-contact) jersey after missing Tuesday's practice for some reason or the other.

Williams said later it really didn't matter being inside or out.

"It doesn't even matter starting off in the indoor or going outside," he said. "It's humid in the indoor, as well. So, we got outside and it's just as hot. It's about preparation to not cramp and be ready for the game."

Wide receiver Treylon Burks and punter Sam Loy were not at practice Wednesday. Along with Williams, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner was back in a green jersey. Tight end Hudson Henry, safety Jalen Catalon and running back TJ Hammonds were back for full contact.

Wearing the green jerseys Wednesday were safety Zach Zimos, defensive back Kevin Compton, linebacker JT Towers, wide receiver De'Vion Warren, tight end Blake Kern, offensive linemen Ty Clary and running back Trelon Smith.

Guard Ricky Stromberg thought the offensive line made improvements in camp.

"Camp went well," he said. "Obviously, I wasn't in too much of camp, but the O-line and the guys worked their tails off. They grinded every single day, so I'm excited to see what this team can do coming out of fall camp and headed into Rice preparation."

Preparations for Rice starts Thursday afternoon.