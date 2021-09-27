Just Waiting: When Hogs-Rebels' Matchup Will Be Decided

The SEC put a hold on the Razorbacks-Rebels to see what best matchup is for TV.

Arkansas' week six matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 9, has been selected for a six-day window option, and will await television network and game time assignments.

The Razorbacks and Rebels will play at either 2:30 p.m. on CBS or 11 a.m. on ESPN. The final game time and television network determination will be made following this coming weekend's games.

Everybody is likely waiting to see how this week's games play out.

The No. 8 Hogs will play No. 8 Georgia on Saturday in Athens on ESPN at 11 a.m. No. 12 Ole Miss plays No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Obviously, a win by either the Hogs or Rebels would move that game more likely into the featured spot at 2:30 p.m.

Other potentially big matchups on Oct. 9 included Alabama-Texas A&M and Georgia-Auburn.

The league and television want to wait until this week's games are played before making a decision.

