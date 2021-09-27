September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
Search
Patience Required: We Won't Know Until Next Week When Arkansas-Ole Miss Play
Publish date:

Patience Required: We Won't Know Until Next Week When Arkansas-Ole Miss Play

The SEC put a hold on the Razorbacks-Rebels to see what best matchup is for TV.
Author:

Arkansas Communications

The SEC put a hold on the Razorbacks-Rebels to see what best matchup is for TV.

Arkansas' week six matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 9, has been selected for a six-day window option, and will await television network and game time assignments.

The Razorbacks and Rebels will play at either 2:30 p.m. on CBS or 11 a.m. on ESPN. The final game time and television network determination will be made following this coming weekend's games.

Everybody is likely waiting to see how this week's games play out.

The No. 8 Hogs will play No. 8 Georgia on Saturday in Athens on ESPN at 11 a.m. No. 12 Ole Miss plays No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Recommended Articles

Obviously, a win by either the Hogs or Rebels would move that game more likely into the featured spot at 2:30 p.m.

Other potentially big matchups on Oct. 9 included Alabama-Texas A&M and Georgia-Auburn.

The league and television want to wait until this week's games are played before making a decision.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHogs message board community today!

Follow AllHogs on Twitter and Facebook.

091821-Lane Kiffin
Football

Just Waiting: When Hogs-Rebels' Matchup Will Be Decided

32 seconds ago
Sam Pittman
Football

Ranking No Distraction: What Sam Pittman Thinks of Being No. 8

20 minutes ago
John Ridgeway
Football

Hogs Pretty Good: We Get Better Idea After Four Games

18 hours ago
Sam Pittman
Football

Back Where They Belong: How High Did Hogs Jump in Polls?

Sep 26, 2021
092521-Simeon Blair-Jerome Miron
Football

King of Texas: Arkansas' Win Shows Razorback Football Is Back

Sep 26, 2021
Grant Morgan
Football

Hogs LB Grant Morgan: 'We Own Texas Now'

Sep 26, 2021
Sam Pittman
Football

Odom's Plan: Sam Pittman on Plan Against Aggies

Sep 26, 2021
KJ Jefferson
Football

Paying Price to Win: KJ Jefferson Comes Back With Bruised Knee to Lead Win

Sep 25, 2021