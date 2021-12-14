Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Were Hog Fans Willing to Give Pittman Raise?

    See the results of this week's Monday Morning Question
    Author:

    If Arkansas fans have anything to say about it, Jimmy Sexton won't be milking the University of Arkansas for as much money as he had hoped. 

    Yesterday, fans were given the opportunity to have their voices heard in regard to a potential raise for University of Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman as part of All Hogs's "Monday Morning Question." 

    Fans could choose from amounts ranging from $4 million to $9 million, along with the options to not rewrite Pittman's contract or "Give him whatever he wants as long as his contract says he can never hire Chad Morris."

    Nearly 77% indicated they would offer less than Sexton is asking. 

    The overwhelming favorite was a modest raise to $5 million until fans can see how Pittman does with a roster not stacked with super seniors and Morris recruits.

    "5.5 mil [SIC] with incentives to reach 7 mil.," one reader responded. "Sam knows he's losing a lot of key players next year. That's why he's doing this now. Will the offense work without Burks? Will they have ANY linebackers? I don't think hogs win 8 games next year. Sam deserves a raise, but 7 mil is way to high until we see sustained success."

    Nearly 21% don't want to see Pittman get a raise at all, partially because of Sexton's involvement.

    "Thought he bled Razorback red, not Ben Franklin green," Another reader wrote. "I'm disappointed in Coach Pittman if, in fact, he hired Sexton for monetary gain, and not as I've read, to keep abreast of qualified young coaches looking to move up."

    A little over a quarter of the readers who answered our poll indicated they would meet Sexton's demands, but the vast majority seemed more willing to pony up for the guarantee Morris would never return than truly believing the body of work meets the $7 million+ threshold. 

    "He is going to get us to the top," one reader wrote. 

    For that fan, the high potential outweighs what might happen should Hunter Yuracheck simply say no. 

    It will be a tough decision. Arkansas was burned by Brett Beliema's knee-jerk reaction deal. It appears Yurachek has enough support to be comfortable in giving Pittman a raise, but Jimmy Sexton money might put Pittman in a difficult spot with the fan base should a much more difficult non-conference schedule generate a less impressive record next year.

