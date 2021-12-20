Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Williams Announces Departure for NFL, Apologizes for Arrest

    Defensive end grateful for how he was treated in year with Razorbacks
    Author:

    Less than 24 hours after reports came out about a DWI arrest involving defensive end Tre Williams in Fayetteville, the stand-out defensive end took to Twitter to announce he will be leaving the program and enter the NFL draft.

    "My time here has been amazing ever since I arrived last summer. Although it was for a short time, y'all welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to experience the best collegiate season I could have asked for.

    With that being said, I have decided it is best for me to pursue my NFL dreams and move on to the next level.

    With regards to what happened early this morning I want to apologize for what occurred and not representing the state and logo the way it should be represented, which is with pride and honor.

    I know nothing I can say can change what has happened, but as a man I have accepted the consequences and will do better to prove that I am not that type of person. 

    I am sincerely grateful for the relationships I have made and the connections that I have built here at the University of Arkansas. I will always consider this place a second home and wish nothing but the best for this team and the Razorback Nation. 

    Recommended Articles

    Sincerely,

    55 out

    @Tr3Tim3

    @Tr3Tim3

    Williams did not clarify whether he still planned to participate in the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay against Penn State should he not be suspended.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Tre Williams
    Football

    Williams Announces Departure for NFL, Apologizes for Arrest

    10 minutes ago
    Tre Williams
    Football

    Key Defensive Player Arrested Early Saturday Morning

    6 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    When Going Gets Tough, No Leader Steps Up

    10 hours ago
    Hunter Yurachek-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    What Did Hunter Say to Official?

    12 hours ago
    121821-Chris Lykes-Hofstra-opt-ah
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Lykes Says Hogs Caught Off Guard by Hofstra's Zone Defense

    19 hours ago
    Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman After Loss to Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Musselman Calls Out Lack of Leadership After Upset Loss to Hofstra

    19 hours ago
    JD Notae-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    Hofstra Puts Together Perfect Recipe to Pull Upset

    19 hours ago
    Sasha Goforth-UCA
    Women's Basketball

    An Easy Sweep of In-State Schools

    Dec 18, 2021