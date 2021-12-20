Williams Announces Departure for NFL, Apologizes for Arrest

Less than 24 hours after reports came out about a DWI arrest involving defensive end Tre Williams in Fayetteville, the stand-out defensive end took to Twitter to announce he will be leaving the program and enter the NFL draft.

"My time here has been amazing ever since I arrived last summer. Although it was for a short time, y'all welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to experience the best collegiate season I could have asked for.

With that being said, I have decided it is best for me to pursue my NFL dreams and move on to the next level.

With regards to what happened early this morning I want to apologize for what occurred and not representing the state and logo the way it should be represented, which is with pride and honor.

I know nothing I can say can change what has happened, but as a man I have accepted the consequences and will do better to prove that I am not that type of person.

I am sincerely grateful for the relationships I have made and the connections that I have built here at the University of Arkansas. I will always consider this place a second home and wish nothing but the best for this team and the Razorback Nation.

Sincerely,

55 out

Williams did not clarify whether he still planned to participate in the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay against Penn State should he not be suspended.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.