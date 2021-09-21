All-SEC RB, Lineman Lead Charge: Texas A&M Offensive Players to Watch

Arkansas will open SEC in play with a top-20 showdown against Texas A&M at the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas.

The No. 16 Razorbacks are 3-0 for the first time since 2016 while the No. 7 Aggies (3-0) have won 11 straight games, dating back to last season.

Texas A&M has NFL-level talent returning at running back, tight end, and on the offensive line. That experience should take some pressure off quarterback Zach Calzada. Calzada took over the starting job in week two and recorded wins over Colorado and New Mexico.

The Aggies have been productive in non-conference play with 437 yards and 28 points per game. Veteran leadership will be key in helping the offense, featuring an inexperienced quarterback behind a mostly new offensive line, put up similar, or better, numbers against an SEC defense.

Now, onto the Texas A&M Aggies:

QB Zach Calzada

Zach Calzada moved into the starting spot two weeks ago when Haynes King left the Colorado game in the first quarter with an injury. Calzada completed 18-of-38 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in relief. Last week in a 34-0 win over New Mexico, Calzada started to shake off the nerves. He finished with 275 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on 19-of-33 passing. Calzada will face a major uptick in difficulty against a solid Arkansas defense where efficiency and ball protection will matter even more.

RB Isaiah Spiller

Isaiah Spiller earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2020 and has picked up right where he left off. Spiller already has two 100-yard games and a 6.3 yard per rush average. He also provides another pass-catching option with eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown over three games. Texas A&M may rely on Spiller to get the offense rolling, especially if Calzada struggles.

TE Jalen Wydermyer

Jalen Wydermyer remains a top target with 12 total passes for a total of 141 yards in 2021. Wydermyer also became just the fourth tight end in Texas A&M history to eclipse 1,000 career receiving yards. He can run routes from the traditional tight end position or from a receiver slot. Wydermyer’s strong hands and ability to catch balls in traffic can cause problems for opposing defenses.

RT Kenyon Green

After spending the last two seasons playing guard, Kenyon Green has shifted to right tackle. Green earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Honors after his first start at tackle against Kent State. The All-America honoree is the only returning starter on the offensive line. Green’s leadership on an inexperienced line will play a major role in the Aggies’ offensive success.

