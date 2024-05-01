Razorbacks May Have Landed Nation's Best Portal Prospect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks coach John Calipari has secured the commitment of former Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis, according to multiple reports. However, an offical statement from the Davis camp has yet to be released and it has not been independently verified by AllHogs. This expected commitment comes days after he ventured to Arkansas for a discrete official visit over the weekend.
Davis was a catalyst for the meteoric rise of Florida Atlantic’s basketball program over the past two seasons. Back-to-back tournament appearances by the Oand a Final Four in 2023 will put all eyes on any program.
The 2024 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year averaged over 18 points, six rebounds and threes assists per game for the Owls this season. He shot a career high 41% beyond the arc and helped lead FAU to victories over Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Charleston and Arizona during the regular season.
The 6-foot-4 guard connected on 52% of his shot attempts at the rim which was nearly half his field goal attempts on the season. He invites physicality in the paint while also keeping his body balanced upright to finish.
Whether he is driving up court or running without the ball in his hands, Davis is comfortable shooting either way. The 22-year-old finished in the top three percent of college basketball last season at catch-and-shoot situations with a 69% adjusted field goal rating.
Arkansas' new roster has already become one of the best in school history based off of recruiting and transfer rankings. The backcourt itself is loaded with three 5-star true freshman on the wing and now have added the No. 1 transfer remaining, No. 2 overall in the 247sports portal rankings. For Calipari, he's not one who heavily dabbled in the portal during his time at Kentucky. Three players chose not to follow him to Fayetteville and two of them chose not to stay in Lexington either. During his introductory press conference, Calipari stated he will still bring in freshman but mentioned the need to bring in more experience at each position.
Calipari has added solid options in the paint with centers Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic who both can stretch defenses on the floor. An addition of Davis, who is one of the best shooters in college basketball, will help teammates get open and driving lanes develop.
According to Matt Norlander of 247sports, Calipari isn't finished adding top transfers. Other targets still available are former Kentucky guard DJ Wagner, Kentucky forward Jordan Burks, USF forward Kasean Pryor, Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond, UNC-Wilmington's Trazarien White and Miami guard Wooga Poplar.
