Razorbacks Lose More Depth At Tailback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson has entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247sports. Johnson later said farewell to Arkansas fans via his X account.
The 6-1, 250 pound bulldozer was the Razorbacks leading rusher during the 2021 season which resulted in Arkansas' most wins (9) since 2011. His 575 yards and seven touchdowns paced a running game which produced four players with over 500 yards rushing. Johnson along with KJ Jefferson, Raheim Sanders and Trelon Smith have all defected from the Razorbacks since that season as transfers.
After his breakout campaign, the Missouri City, Texas native endured multiple knee procedures which hampered him returning to the field on a consistent basis. After missing the entirety of the 2022 season, Johnson returned in 2023 and rushed for 167 yards on 31 carries with one score.
A member of Sam Pittman's first recruiting class in 2020, Johnson was a lightly recruited 230 pound 3-star tailback for Crowley High School. He ranked as the No. 1,608 overall prospect in the nation, No. 92 at his position and No. 222 player in Texas. He chose the Razorbacks over Missouri and FCS offers from Houston Christian, Texas Southern and Illinois State.
The Razorbacks have now lost two running backs since the closure of spring practice two weeks ago. Former 4-star Isaiah Augustave entered the transfer portal immediately following the spring game. Neither player entering the transfer portal comes as a surprise considering Johnson and Augustave rotated as the third and fourth string players this spring behind Rashod Dubinion and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson.
Last week, former Florida State tailback Rodney Hill announced he will transfer to Arkansas. Pittman's decision to take Hill likely played a role in Johnson's decision to look for greener grass.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks receive transfer commitment from SEC center
• One obstacle may prevent Memphis coach request of Razorbacks-Tigers rivarly renewal
• Numbers don't back up future of Arkansas high school football reputation
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook