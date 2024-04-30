Transfer Portal Confidence Meter For Arkansas Targets
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – John Calipari made quite a splash when he added former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo from the transfer portal. With 2024 high school recruiting essentially finished, the remaining seven scholarships will be distributed to transfers.
Under former coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas contacted way more players than spots available. It was a nightmare for journalists who tried to figure out who the Razorbacks were after. The adage of 'contacted does not equal offered' often came up as a means of who the staff was prioritizing.
Calipari has taken the guess work out of things for the most part as he's very selective and secretive of who he's targeting. Here are the top transfer targets remaining in the portal who the Razorbacks have been in contact with.
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic (G)
Everyone wants a combo guard with Final Four experience. Those types of players are rare, but Arkansas has a chance at landing the high-scoring guard in the coming days. His stock for the NBA Draft is at an all-time high after a season that saw him grow into a legitimate offensive threat on each possession. Davis averaged 18 points, six rebounds and threes assists per game during his fourth season at Florida Atlantic.
247Sports' Travis Branham shared his thoughts on Davis' recruitment last week and stated the Razorbacks are firmly in the lead to land him.
“Quickly trending in the direction of Arkansas pulling away as the ultimate victor,” Branham said. “As of today, they are gaining all sorts of momentum heading into the weekend. Ultimately, that’s where I’m predicting he will land.”- Travis Branham, 247Sports
According to Jamie Shaw of On3, Davis has been forecast to the Razorbacks. Should Arkansas land him, it would possibly make them Final Four contenders in the preseason.
PREDICTION: Arkansas 99%
Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall (G)
Arkansas initially contacted Richmond. He averaged nearly 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game in the rigid Big East. The 6-foot-6 guard began his career at Syracuse before playing for the Pirates for two seasons.
However, since the arrival of Rick Pitino, St. John's has heavily committed to basketball once again, which has helped them climb to the top of the rumor mill as the leading school for Richmond's services. The Johnnie's have signed former 5-star and USC Trojans 7-footer Vincent Iwuchukwu who will anchor the paint.
Prediction: St. John's 99%
Jordan Burks: Kentucky (F)
Burks is another former Kentucky forward who hasn't specified about where he intends to transfer. When he announced his intent to enter the portal nearly three weeks ago it appeared he would make a quick decision after a crystal ball prediction to Arkansas was placed soon after Calipari was named coach.
Burks has made no visits since entering the transfer portal April 19. A clear path to Fayetteville to follow his coach is still in play.
PREDICTION: Arkansas 99%
Trazarien White, UNC-Wilmington (F)
It's been tough to gauge White's true interests for his next school. The 6-foot-7 small forward is someone Calipari is familiar with dating back to last season when the Seahawks upset Kentucky in Rupp Arena. White scorched the WIldcats with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds.
On the season, he averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game for UNCW. He is an efficient shooter draining 51% of his shot attempts, 40% from three and a dependable 72% from the charity stripe. White's suitors also included Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and West Virginia initially. Kentucky ought to be contenders with Mark Pope reeling in a solid portal haul. However, White trimmed his list to three schools Tuesday afternoon.
PREDICTION: Mississippi State 90%
DJ Wagner, Kentucky (G)
At one point it seemed like Wagner would be a shoe-in at Arkansas with Calipari transferring his coaching abilities intra-conference. However, that doens't seem to be the case just yet. Former Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman is looking to make a huge splash to steal Wagner away from the Hogs.
Wagner was one of the players to submit paperwork for the NBA Draft by Sunday evening. One more year of college will likely do it for the former 5-star McDonald's All-American. He averaged 10 points, three assists, and two rebounds per game.
PREDICTION: USC 51%
Kasean Pryor, South Florida (F)
One of the most intriguing big men in the portal has enjoyed a quiet recruitment period as a transfer. Teams like Missouri, UConn, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois and Arkansas are notable teams to have contacted the 6-foot-9 forward.
Last season, Pryor averaged a career-high 13 points on 45% shooting from the field, 35% from deep and 82% from the free throw line. He is a physical rebounder who pulled in eight per game along with two assists and a steal. Pryor is considered a priority target by the Razorbacks, but the Hogs have their work cut out for them if they intend to land him.
PREDICTION: Arkansas 70%
Wooga Poplar, Miami (G)
One of the latest entrants into the transfer portal is Poplar. He is one of the 195 early candidates to fill out the required paperwork for the NBA Draft. Poplar started all 29 games he played in for the Hurricanes this season, scoring 13 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.
He has already been targeted by blue bloods such as Kansas and Duke, along with the Razorbacks, Villanova, St. John's, Arizona State and Ole Miss. Poplar is one of the best shooters remaining in the transfer portal, dropping 43% from the field, 39% from three and 86% from the free throw line.
There is no word on if he intends to take visits during his preparation for the NBA Draft, but he does have an option to return to college if he doesn't receive a grade he likes. Poplar and other entrants have until Sunday, June 16 at 4 p.m. to decide to return to school.
PREDICTION: Undecided
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs' football players conspired in plot made for Hollywood that stayed secret for over quarter of a century
• Arkansas loses even more depth at tailback with latest portal departure
• Razorbacks receive transfer commitment from SEC center
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook