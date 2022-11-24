On Thanksgiving Hog Fans Have Kamani Johnson for Which to be Thankful

Senior showed rest of team what an Eric Musselman team looks like

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When the sun came up on a cloudy Thanksgiving morning in Northwest Arkansas, Razorback fans had plenty to be thankful for, one of which was senior forward Kamani Johnson.

Whatever intuition spurred Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to lean on Johnson late in the game against San Diego State after the Razorbacks struggled to get enough traction get over the hump most of the game was the right one.

Johnson didn't get significant playing time until very late. However, the second he hit the floor, he made a significant impact with seven points, seven rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes of work that included a shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

"We thought having someone come off the bench who hadn't played last night could have an impact and it's obvious Kamani Johnson was absolutely incredible the last 19 minutes of the game," Musselman said.

Throughout the season Arkansas has been a fun team to watch. They're athletic, they play above the rim and at times they do things both on defense and with their ball handling skills that defy logic.

However, despite an endless array of talent, something has felt like it was missing. It just didn't quite feel like an Eric Musselman team.

On Wednesday night, Johnson put front and center the missing ingredient – grit. Following one of the games prior to the tournament, Johnson walked off the court visibly frustrated that he hadn't gotten the chance to show what he could bring to the table as a veteran in Musselman's system.

He wants to lead a national championship team, not watch it from courtside seats.

Whether it was because of that memory or simply because it's who he has become during his time with Musselman, Johnson was determined to will great things to happen. He was so focused that he may not have even known he put the team on his back.

Right away Johnson proved what had been shown on film – that an edge could be gained inside on San Diego State if someone was willing to plant a foot in the ground and get physical.

Arkansas had clawed back to within three in the second half, but the Aztes responded with a massive run in roughly a minute to stretch it back out to 11. Jordan Walsh was doing all he could to close the flood gates, but sloppy play by the Hogs in support undid his efforts with fouls.

That's when Johnson checked in and the following note was made:

"Good to see Kamani Johnson on the floor. He's out there working hard, especially on defense. Maybe he can be the spark."

He wasn't so much the spark as he was the guy who shows up when all hope is lost with a baseball bat who just starts whaling on every bad guy in sight. Johnson became a physical force right away.

"Johnson is intimidating right now with his physical play. At some point Black needs to give him the ball and let him just start backing guys down."

There was no holding him down.

"Just loving the work Johnson is putting in. He's putting in the dirty work. Yes, he will foul every now and then, but it's usually because of effort."

His energy, physicality and willingness to do whatever was necessary spread throughout the team. For some reason the Aztecs fouled Anthony Black in what looked like an intentional act.

After Black knocked down both free throws, both he and Brazile locked down in an aggressive full court press and managed to strip the ball away. Brazile went diving to the floor to round it up and immediately got the timeout.

With 7.5 seconds left Arkansas had a chance. It was Johnson's time to shine.

"Black misses the lay-up, but Johnson uses his strength to hold off the larger Damarshay Johnson to barely muster enough to get the ball up and in as the buzzer goes off to force overtime."

From then on, the team that had once belonged to Black was now Johnson's and they reflected it in overtime.

"Body language says Arkansas is about to put this one away. San Diego State looks down."

"Council with a shot, rebound by Johnson and Brazile slashes to the basket. Together it generates the largest lead of the game for Arkansas at 3 points."

"What a rebound by Johnson! Another huge rebound. He is fighting in the paint and no one can handle him. Johnson puts it back up and in and Cousin Mo is fully on the Razorbacks' side."

"There has been something missing with this Razorback team and it's obvious that it's the toughness and grit that Johnson brings. For the past seven to eight minutes, this has looked like a Musselman team for the first time all season."

"Kamani Johnson better get the big pancake and extra bacon at the breakfast table tomorrow morning. He just played perfect vertical defense down low on what should have been a game-tying drive and then came away with the rebound, hugging it like a little kid who was lost and just found his momma."

"Johnson hits both free throws to put this one away, but Musselman is hot. He's not into feels or celebration. He wants his team's attention and he's going to get it."

"Johnson with the steal! It's over. Arkansas wins."

For 19 minutes, Musselman had an Eric Musselman team on the floor.

All thanks to Kamani Johnson.