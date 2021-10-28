What Davis Said Before Practice Thursday Ahead of North Texas Game

Nobody played particularly well in narrow win over East Central and they've gone back to basics in workouts this week

Last year Arkansas made headlines using bricks and weighted vests at practices and after a win over East Central that was way too close for comfort last week, they have returned.

"They brought them out again," Davonte Davis said before Thursday's practice. "It helps us with our mental toughness and physical aspects, as well. Just knowing a few of those guys haven't had that before. It's going to help us out this upcoming Saturday, and I think you guys will see it, as well."

Against East Central, the Razorbacks fell behind by as much as 14 points before a rally at the end squeaked out a win.

They've been cleaning it up.

"Just had little ticks and tacks we needed to fix up," Davis said. "We have practice in just a little bit and we'll continue to go over scouting and make sure we fix the things we need to fix such as not letting people shoot three's, continue to guard the ball one-on-one. Small things that we as individuals can control."

Most of the problems in the first game, Davis said, was something they don't expect to happen again.

"We needed that," he said. "We talked about it right after that every game is not going to go like that at all. That was our first time actually playing against another team and playing together for a full 40-minute game. Having that game helped us out a lot. If it was up to us, I'm sure we'd have two, three or four more exhibition games."

The Hogs play their second — and final — exhibition game Saturday at 4 p.m. against North Texas at Bud Walton Arena.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.