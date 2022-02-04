Both Teams Different for This Matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It may be a different Arkansas team this time, but Mississippi State won't be the same, either.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman pointed that out Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena.

"Any time you face a team for a second time there’s always going to be changes from both sides, " Musselman said. "We feel like we’re a different team than we were, I’m sure Mississippi State has improved in areas as well."

The two teams meet for the second time at 7:30 p.m. You may want to bundle up because with a start that late, temperatures are expected to be below freezing leaving.

HOGS ENTER PHASE 4 OF MUSSELMAN'S 5-STEP PLAN

The Hogs' shooting was hot enough Wednesday to warm anything up. In a 99-73 road win at Georgia, Stanley Umude's 31 points led a team 56.3% from the field.

They'll need to keep that momentum. Mississippi State leads the SEC in field goal percentage at 48.3% in league games.

"We’ve kind of eliminated the ‘your turn, my turn’ basketball and we’ve grown as playmakers on the offensive side," Musselman said. "Defensively we’re certainly a much more connected defensive team that seems to operate and clock as five defensive members maybe more than we were earlier in the year."

The Hogs will have a bigger scouting report for this game with a lot more depth than the first game, which was also the league opener for both teams. You're doing some guessing at that point.

"You’re able to find out maybe an area that you did well and you’re also able to figure out areas where you didn’t do well," Musselman said. "You also have to anticipate adjustments from whoever else you’re playing."

The Hogs will be looking for an eighth straight win and are playing as well as just about anybody in the league.

During this stretch, they've shot to sole possession of third place in the standings, a game behind Kentucky as they trail No. 1 Auburn.

Taking it one game at a time, they are starting to run out of home games left on the schedule. They only have five left at Bud Walton.

"Especially guys whose eligibility runs up," Musselman said. "I don’t think they understand how hard you have to play and how competitive you have to be because it’s not going to be there for very long."

