Hogs Find Another Way to Win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas probably should move up in those paralysis by analysis numbers analysis, but nobody knows.

After JD Notae sank two free throws with eight seconds left and the Razorbacks came up with a big stop on the ensuing possession for a 77-76 win over LSU, they had another nailbiter and still may not move up in those NET rankings.

Don't expect an answer from Eric Musselman, either.

"What is that thing?" he asked later. "I want to see what happens tonight after winning a game and where does our NET go? I’m looking at this stuff and it’s like a team wins and they drop. Like how? What is this?"

Considering the Tigers had a higher ranking than the Razorbacks, Musselman is waiting to see what happens with those.

"I’m not smart enough to figure it out," Musselman said.

He's not alone, but he does share the same point with some folks about not really looking at how teams actually look.

"I want to know how you beat a team really good or you’ve beaten some of the teams and your NET …," as he trailed off. "The last 15 games, how are we playing? I hope that gets heavily considered, as well, as we get ready for Selection Sunday. Hope there’s some common sense and not just some NET number. I mean, St. Mary’s beat Gonzaga and their NET barely moved."

They added a little punctuation point Wednesday night.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

LSU led by four with 1:47 left after an old-fashion, three-point play by Tari Eason, who led the Tigers with 24 points.

Au’Diese Toney answered with a 4-0 run of his own (two free throws and a layup off a Notae assist) to tie the game at 74 with 1:13.

Xavier Pinson put LSU back up two, 76-74, with a layup.

Kamani Johnson, playing for the fouled-out Jaylin Williams, got an offensive rebound with 46 seconds to go.

The officials reviewed the play and LSU was called for a flagrant one foul for grabbing Johnson on the rebound. Johnson made one-of-two free throws to get the Hogs to within one (76-75).

Arkansas could not capitalize after keeping the ball after the flagrant foul as JD Notae slipped and turned the ball over.

LSU had two shots, a 3-pointer and a layup off an offensive rebound, but came up empty each time. Notae grabbed the rebound with 12 seconds left and pushed the ball up the floor. He was fouled with eight seconds left and calmly sank both free throws.

LSU had one final chance and the Razorback defense forced a tough layup by Pinson which came up short. Stanley Umude grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

Umude led the Razorbacks with 23 points. Williams, who fouled out attempting to take his fourth charge of the game with 4:27 left, recorded his sixth straight double-double (and 12th of the season) with 19 points and 10 rebounds while adding two steals and a blocked shot. Toney finished with 18 points (6-of-9 FG and 6-of-6 FT). Notae, who only scored three first-half points and was just 3-of-12 shooting, had 12 points, including a 3-pointer with 10:33 left and making 4-of-4 at the line inside the final five minutes. Notae added seven rebounds and five assists.

Darius Days had 19 points for the Tigers and Pinson, who was 5-of-21 from the field (0-of-7 from 3-point range), had 12 points.

While LSU dominated the backboards, 43-35, Arkansas won the game at the free throw line. The Hogs were 24-of-28 while the Tigers were 18-of-19.

Arkansas concludes the regular season at #13 Tennessee on Saturday (Mar. 5). Tipoff is set for 11 am (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas 35, LSU 35

• Arkansas led 12-11 at the first media timeout despite LSU holding a 9-1 advantage on the backboards.

• Stanley Umude hit a basket as the buzzer sounded to tie the game at 35.

• The half featured four ties and five lead changes. Arkansas’ largest lead was five (5-0 to start the game) and LSU’s largest lead was 2 (35-33) after a Darius Days 3-pointer at 1:01.

• After leading the rebound battle 9-1 early, LSU only led by two at halftime, 20-18.

• Jaylin Williams led Arkansas with 13 points and seven rebounds. Au’Diese Toney added 10 points.

• Darius Days and Xavier Pinson each had 10 points for the Tigers.

SECOND HALF: Arkansas 42, LSU 41

• LSU came out hot and out-scored the Hogs 7-2 to start the second half.

• LSU took its largest lead of seven points (42-35) with 18:31 to play and the Tigers also led by seven (63-56) with 6:31 left.

• Days gave LSU a five-point lead with 5:12 left before Stanley Umude drained a 3-pointer with 4:49 left to get to within two (65-63). From that point, no team led by more than four points the rest of the way.

• Umude scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half.

• Arkansas shot 52.2 percent from the field (3-of-7 from 3-point) in the second half and was 15-of-17 at the line.

• LSU was held to 31.6 percent from the field (3-of-14 from 3-point) in the second half.

GAME NOTES

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was JD Notae – Au’Diese Toney – Stanley Umude – Trey Wade – Jaylin Williams for the 14th straight game.

• Arkansas won the opening tip.

• Jaylin Williams scored the first points of the game, a jumper at 19:35.

• Davonte Davis was the first Razorback sub.

• Arkansas wins its 14th game over the last 15. Over the span and including tonight, the Hogs have held 11 of 15 opponents below 40% shooting from the field and held 13 of 15 opponents before 31% shooting from 3-point range.

• Jaylin Williams grabbed Arkansas’ first three rebounds to set the school record for most rebounds in SEC games with 169. He finished with 10 rebounds for the game and has 176 rebounds in SEC games this season. Bobby Portis previously held the record with 168 rebounds in SEC games in the 2015 season.

• This game marked just the second time this season – and in the Eric Musselman era – that the game was tied at halftime. The other instance (this season) was 25-25 vs Mississippi State at home. Arkansas won that game 63-55.

• Au’Diese Toney was 6-of-6 at free throw line for the third time in the last four games. He has made 19 straight at the line.

• Arkansas sweeps its second opponent this year. The Razorbacks took two from Missouri as well and avenged earlier losses to Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

• Arkansas’ final five games of the year were the toughest in the nation according to ESPN BPI as all five were QUAD 1 games. The Hogs wave won the first four including victories over #8 Tennessee, at #51 Florida, vs #5 Kentucky and vs #16 LSU.

• Since Eric Musselman’s arrival, Arkansas has the most overall wins among SEC teams (69), most home wins (46) and most SEC home wins (21).

• Jaylin Williams drew three charges to run his season total of 48. It was the 15th time Williams has taken multiple charges in a game and the fifth time he has take as many as three (as well as three times taking four).

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.