Everything You Wanted to Know on Muss' Torn Rotator Cuff

Publish date:
Everything You Wanted to Know About Muss' Torn Rotator Cuff
Filibuster questions about Eric Musselman's shoulder injury plus searching for answers to rotations
Yes, having a torn rotator cuff is painful for coaches and we learned everything we needed to know about Eric Musselman's injury Monday at his complete press conference ahead of Wednesday night's SEC opener on the road against Mississippi State.
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.