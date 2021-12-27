Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Everything You Wanted to Know About Muss' Torn Rotator Cuff

    Filibuster questions about Eric Musselman's shoulder injury plus searching for answers to rotations
    Author:

    Yes, having a torn rotator cuff is painful for coaches and we learned everything we needed to know about Eric Musselman's injury Monday at his complete press conference ahead of Wednesday night's SEC opener on the road against Mississippi State.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Recommended Articles

    Jaylin Williams
    Men's Basketball

    BASKETBALL WATCH: Williams looks ahead to SEC opener vs. Miss. St., reflects on Christmas break

    2 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    Everything You Wanted to Know on Muss' Torn Rotator Cuff

    3 hours ago
    Rocket Sanders
    Hogs News

    TUSK TALK: Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to Battle of Wills

    3 hours ago
    Rocket Sanders
    Football

    TUSK TALK: Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to War of Wills

    3 hours ago
    KJ Jefferson-LSU
    Football

    Outback Bowl Big Test for KJ Without Top Playmaker

    19 hours ago
    Trey Knox
    Football

    One Huge Question Mark for Near and Distant Future

    Dec 26, 2021
    De'Vion Warren
    Hogs News

    STRAIGHT FROM ANDY'S MOUTH: Hogs Face Big Question Mark in Bowl, Next Season

    4 hours ago
    Hayden Henry
    Football

    OUTBACK BOWL WATCH: Hayden Henry Talks About Final Game for Linebacker Group

    Dec 26, 2021