Some 'Experienced Luck' Required?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is set for another "revenge tour" like last year.

Maybe the biggest part of the whole thing is some experienced luck.

"Maybe good luck. Good fortune," Musselman said looking ahead to tonight's game with Mississippi State at Bud Walton Arena. "Everybody gets an opportunity to tinker and mess around with some stuff.

"So sometimes there is some luck involved. The unique thing about pro basketball is playoffs whether it’s in the minor leagues you get to play teams in a 7-game series or 5-game series.

"Even when we played in the CBI, you do see things with our staff having some NBA background. We talk about things as if there are adjustments throughout a playoff series because we’re talking about this being Game 2 with our series with Mississippi State.

"Having said that there are such good coaches in this league I think everybody makes good adjustments the second time around."

So this game could be about who makes the best judgements on a lot of things they don't even know might change from last time.

And good luck may play a role.

Tipoff against the Bulldogs is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Tipoff against the Bulldogs is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Game Notes

• This will be the 67th all-time meeting between the Hogs and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks own a 34-32 advantage in the series. Since Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season, Arkansas holds a 29-28 advantage.

• The series is dominated by the home team with Arkansas owning a 22-8 advantage in games played in Fayetteville and the Bulldogs owning a 23-7 advantage in games played in Starkville.

• Earlier this season, Mississippi State sank 22-of-28 free throws, compared to 10-of-14 by Arkansas, to secure a 13-point, 81-68 victory in the team’s SEC opener. JD Notae did not play due to COVID safety protocols. The Bulldogs led by two, 33-31, at halftime and the game stayed tight until midway through the second half. Iverson Molinar sank a jumper with 11:48 left to put Mississippi State up 10 (57-47). The Bulldogs maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

• Arkansas has won seven straight games, its best streak since winning nine straight last season (finale eight regular-season games and vs. Missouri in the SEC Tournament).

• Arkansas has won six straight SEC games, its best streak since winning nine-straight, regular-season conference games last season. (Arkansas won 10-straight vs SEC competition last season when you include the win over Missouri in the SEC Tournament.)

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

Date-Time: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 383, online 973.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -6 (-110), Mississippi State +6 (-118)

Total: 145 – Over: (-118), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas -300, Mississippi State +200

