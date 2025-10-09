Calipari taking his Hogs back to Hot Springs for weekend scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Second-year Arkansas coach John Calipari has his Razorbacks set for their second of four October exhibition events.
It's the Tip-Off Tour scrimmage planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Calipari took his first Arkansas team to the same venue for the fan-friendly event last year, but because of injuries and lack of overall roster depth those Hogs only practiced in front of fans instead of scrimmaging.
A source told us over the weekend that this time around Calipari plans for his team to have competitive 5-on-5 scrimmaging.
The Razorbacks went through competitive 5-on-5 and 4-on-4 live contact work on Sunday, Oct. 5, during Arkansas' first Pro Day under Calipari, an event that took place in front of front-office personnel from each of the NBA's 30 teams inside the on-campus performance center.
Although the Hogs had eight minutes of scrimmaging in front of fans at Bud Walton Arena last Friday in what Calipari billed as Primetime at the Palace, it was hardly competitive given that defensive effort was not a requirement and was effectively non-existent.
Two more events to wrap up the team's four preseason exhibition opportunities — a home charity exhibition game at BWA against Cincinnati on Oct. 24 and a road charity exhibition game against Memphis on Oct. 27 will serve as significant tune-ups for the fast-approaching regular season that begins at home on Nov. 3 against non-conference opponent Southern.
Calipari's address to the media on Wednesday, Oct. 1 was his first significant preseason preview of his team.
"Well, how about less anxiety?" Calipari quipped when acknowledging his team is healthier with more roster retention compared to exhibition season last year. "Because we kind of know each other a little bit, at least the five guys that came back, and then you add the guys to them, less anxiety. We’re like, okay, we have an idea of what we want to do, and I'm talking staff, players, everybody. Walked in (when hired in early April of 2024), and when I said, let me see my team, there was no team. We had Lawson (Blake) who blew out his Achilles two days later.
"We had nobody, and we had to start all over. This year, we had a great summer, great fall conditioning. The guys have really competed at a high level. I feel really good about the team."
Calipari continued to heap praise on his team, as well as its home venue (BWA), on Friday night while addressing fans at Primetime at the Palace at BWA.
"Last year was the start," Calipari said. "Now it's time for us to build on that foundation. This team has a chance to be special. It really does. Will they stay together through the ups and downs, which we did a year ago. Will they continue to work hard every day walking in? Will they continue to care about one another, to out-care all these other teams? If they do that, there's no limit to how far this team can go.
"This building is special. Bud Walton Arena is one of the hardest places for an opponent to come in and win because of you,” Calipari said. “It's because of you. I know first hand. About six years ago, I had the biggest ovation I've ever had in my life because I got tossed, they threw me out. We still won. I say all that to you to say, man, I look up and Coach Van Horn is waving to me as I walk off the court."