Starting Slow Twice Kills Hogs

It's amazing how much Eddie Sutton knew back in the fall of 1974 that's still valid.

One of his points of emphasis doomed Arkansas on Tuesday night in a 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt at Bud Walton Arena.

"It was the first five minutes of the game and the first five minutes of the second half to be honest with you," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said later.

Sutton, who had just arrived in Fayetteville from Creighton, preached every week the most important parts of any game were the first and last five minutes of each half.

Vanderbilt center Jordan Wright (4) sets a pick against Arkansas' Jaxson Robinson (14) in the second half. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks got half of that right, finishing strong each half.

"We were not good at all to start the game and not good at all to start the second half," Musselman said.

Everybody has seen this movie a lot this season and now the Hogs start SEC play with an 0-2 record headed to Texas A&M on Saturday trying to break a losing streak.

"No one in the locker room is satisfied," Musselman said. "I'm not. I know the fans aren't."

The Hogs have now lost four of the last five. It was the first loss in Bud Walton Arena this season and the first loss to Vanderbilt since 2017.

Arkansas had four chances inside the final 15 seconds to tie the game or take the lead but couldn't pull it out.

Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas' Jaxson Robinson (14) during the first half. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

Scotty Pippen, Jr., the SEC’s scoring leader, led the Commodores with 22 points, including 9-of-12 at the free throw line. Trey Thomas made two key 3-pointers late in the game and finished with 15 points, making 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

The loss spoiled strong offensive performances by Razorbacks Stanley Umude and Au’Diese Toney.

Umude, who scored 19 in the loss against Mississippi State, got a season-high 28 points (his 32nd career 20-point game).

Toney scored 20 points, his best point production as a Hog and his seventh career 20-point game.

Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney looks inside against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

The Razorbacks were down five, 75-70, with 26 seconds left. JD Notae had an old-fashion three-point play to make it a two-point contest.

Chris Lykes came through with a steal on the ensuing possession and missed the layup. However, he was fouled getting the offensive rebound.

He sank the first free throw to make it a one-point game (75-74) but missed the second. Once again, Lykes came up with an offensive rebound.

The Hogs had a good look from three-point range but came up short.

The Commodores missed a pair of free throws with nine seconds left. Arkansas missed a jumper inside of five seconds but got the ball back with 1.2 ticks on the clock.

Arkansas had a good final look for the game-winner, but the ball rimmed out as the buzzer sounded.

Arkansas' JD Notae puts up a shot as time ran out, but it rimmed out in loss to Vanderbilt. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

Notae finished with 16 points, five assists and five steals.

Notae is second in the SEC in scoring and leads the league (seventh in the NCAA) in steals.

Jaylin Williams, one of the league’s top rebounders, had his third double-digit rebound outing with 10, including eight on the defensive end,

Davonte Davis was completely ineffective for the Hogs, logging just nine minutes and putting up zero positive stats in any category.

Musselman had no idea.

"That's a good question," he said later when asked about Davis' game. "He didn't play every well."

Former Chicago Bulls legendary player Scottie Pippen was courtside Tuesday night. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

The Hogs are now 10-4 on the season after starting 9-0.

It doesn't get any easier, going on the road to face the Aggies on Saturday.

"They've been playing really good basketball," Musselman said. "We've just got to keep getting better. We need everybody to play at a high level."

• allHOGS Front Page

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.