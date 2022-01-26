WATCH-LISTEN: Razorbacks vs. Rebels Tonight

Riding a four-game winning streak in league play, Arkansas will go on the road against an Ole Miss team that is coming off an upset win over Florida.

The Rebels played Monday night and the Razorbacks have a couple of extra days' rest, beating Texas A&M in a nail-biter that went into overtime.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

You can listen to the game with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 385, online 975.

Game Notes

• This will be the 84th meeting between Arkansas and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks own a 50-33 advantage in the series but hold just a one-game advantage in the series, 28-27, since Arkansas joined the SEC. Ole Miss leads in games played in Oxford, 20-9 and 18-9 in SEC matchups. The Hogs have won nine of the last 12 meetings.

• Jaylin Williams is the reigning SEC Player of the Week. He has produced four double-doubles over his last five games.

• JD Notae leads the SEC in both scoring and steals. In fact, he ranks sixth in the NCAA in thefts. In SEC games only, Notae is also the league’s top scorer.

• Arkansas continues to lead the NCAA in free throws made. That trend could be in jeopardy Wednesday and Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC in fewest fouls per game.

During Arkansas’ four-game winning streak:

• Arkansas has held its opponents below 40% shooting from the field in all four, including 29.2% vs Mizzou.

• Arkansas has held its opponents below 31% shooting from 3-point range in all four games.

• Arkansas has won the battle of the boards in all four games … actually has done so in five straight games.

• Arkansas has forced at least 16 turnovers in all four games.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) vs Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

Date-Time: Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss (9,500)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Mike Morgan and Jon Sunvold) and FuboTV.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -4, Ole Miss +4

Total: 137.5 – Over: (-118), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas -200, Texas A&M +145

