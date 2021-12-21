Watch-Listen to Hogs vs. Elon on Tuesday Night

Arkansas closes the traditional non-conference portion of its schedule by hosting the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

• This will be the second all-time meeting between Arkansas and Elon. The Razorbacks won the previous meeting, 96-85, on Dec. 29, 2001, in Bud Walton Arena. Brandon Dean led Arkansas with 20 points and four steals. Only one player from Elon scored in double digits (Sean Newton with 10) and the Phoenix commuted 27 turnovers.

• This is the second straight Razorback opponent from the Colonial Athletic Association, following Arkansas’ loss to Hofstra this past Saturday.

• Like Hofstra, Elon is a high-volume 3-point shooting team. The Phoenix make 9.8 triples per game.

• Arkansas has won 15 straight games in Bud Walton Arena dating back to a home loss to then #12 Missouri (81-66) on Jan. 2, 2021. The streak is the best since Arkansas won 15 straight in Bud Walton Arena spanning the 2013-14 (final five games) and 2014-15 (first 10 games) seasons

• JD Notae returned to the top of the SEC scoring list at 18.27 ppg after his 20-point performance versus Hofstra. Notae is the only Razorback to score in double figures in all 11 games this season. However, he has only led the Hogs in scoring in five of the 11.

• Notae continues to lead the SEC and rank fifth nationally in steals (2.82 avg.).

• Chris Lykes leads the SEC (28th NCAA) in free throws made (49) and is 2nd in the SEC in attempts (58).

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC) vs Elon Phoenix (3-9, 0-0 C-USA)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Richard Cross and Dane Bradshaw) and FuboTV.

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 132/XM 191

