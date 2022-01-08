WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs vs. Texas A&M on Saturday

Arkansas needs an SEC win.

So does Texas A&M, who Eric Musselman said Thursday is "playing really, really well" right now.

Tip-off is set for Noon and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

You can also listen to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman on HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and Sirius/XM 386

Game notes

• This will be the 162nd meeting between Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks own a 104-57 advantage in the series. The series is tied, 38-38, in games played at A&M.

• The Hogs have a slight 9-6 advantage in games since A&M joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.

• Texas A&M is one of six teams that Arkansas has played over 100 times and one of three teams the Razorbacks have at least 100 wins against.

• The Aggies are the Razorbacks’ most common opponent with 161 games played in the series.

• The teams met in Arkansas’ first season of basketball (1923-24) and at least once per season through 1990-91.

• Stanley Umude scored 19 points in the SEC opener at Mississippi State and followed that with a season-high 28 points against Vandy. Umude is second in the SEC in scoring through two league games at 23.5 per game. (USC’s Erik Stephenson scored 26 in his lone SEC game of the season to rank first.)

• Jaylin Williams is the only player in the SEC to rank among the top 20 in rebounds and top 15 in assists.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (10-4, 0-2 SEC) vs Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 8 at Noon

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas (12,989)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Mike Morgan and Jon Sunvold) and FuboTV.

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 137/XM 190

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas +1, Texas A&M -1

Total: 144.5 – Over: (-118), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas -110, Texas A&M -118

