Watch-Listen to Razorbacks vs. UCA

Arkansas will be hosting while ranked in the Top 10 for first time since 1995

The 9th-10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks play the second of its current four-game home stand by hosting Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

The game is sold out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

• Arkansas and UCA are meeting for the eighth time, but just the second time since 1947.

• The teams ended a lengthy span without playing each other last fall when Arkansas defeated the Bears 100-75.

• The series dates back to Arkansas’ first season of basketball (1923-24).

• Thanks to a 6-0 start and a championship at the Hall of Fame Classic last week, Arkansas returned to top 10 in both the USA Today-Ferris Mowers Coaches poll (No. 9) and the Associated Press poll (No. 10).

• The last time Arkansas hosted a game as the No. 10 team in the nation by the Associated Press was Feb. 18, 1995, against Ole Miss. The last time Arkansas hosted a game while in the AP top 10 was Mar. 3, 1995, vs Auburn (as No. 7).

• Arkansas is one of just 20 teams in the NCAA that is undefeated and is one of three SEC teams that are undefeated.

• JD Notae leads the SEC in scoring (19.5 points per game).

• Jaylin Williams is the best passing big man in the NCAA. He leads all players 6-foot-9 or taller by averaging 4.7 rebounds per contest.

GAME INFORMATION

No. 9-10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UCA Bears

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Central Arkansas Bears (1-6, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 132/XM 191

