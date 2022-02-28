IN PHOTOS: Eric Musselman Against Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas moved up in the latest Associated Press poll.

Not far enough for some Razorbacks fans, who are craving respect from the national media.

The Hogs are ranked 14th, moving up four spots after a road win at Florida, then beating Kentucky at home Saturday afternoon.

The biggest problem for many fans is they are ranked behind Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee ... all teams the Hogs beat while winning 13 of their last 14 games in the league.

It is the first time Arkansas has been in the Top 15 in February since 1998.

The Hogs close the home schedule against LSU on Wednesday. The Tigers are 20-9 overall and 8-8 in SEC games.

Other SEC teams in this week’s poll are Auburn (5), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (13) and Alabama (25).

