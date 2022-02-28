IN PHOTOS: Eric Musselman Against Kentucky

Skip to main content

IN PHOTOS: Eric Musselman in Razorbacks' Win Over Kentucky

On the sidelines with the Hogs' coach during a 75-73 win over the Wildcats on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas moved up in the latest Associated Press poll.

Not far enough for some Razorbacks fans, who are craving respect from the national media.

The Hogs are ranked 14th, moving up four spots after a road win at Florida, then beating Kentucky at home Saturday afternoon.

The biggest problem for many fans is they are ranked behind Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee ... all teams the Hogs beat while winning 13 of their last 14 games in the league.

Recommended Articles

It is the first time Arkansas has been in the Top 15 in February since 1998.

The Hogs close the home schedule against LSU on Wednesday. The Tigers are 20-9 overall and 8-8 in SEC games.

Other SEC teams in this week’s poll are Auburn (5), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (13) and Alabama (25).

Musselman on Sidelines Against Kentucky

Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Eric Musselman-Kentucky

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to an official's call during Saturday's win over Kentucky.

Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Eric Musselman-Kentucky

No, Eric Musselman probably didn't have a sudden pain or was blinded, but wasn't pleased with a call from the officials against the Wildcats.

Eric Musselman-Kentucky

Hogs' assistant Ronnie Brewer tries to shield Eric Musselman from an official after a call in the win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Eric Musselman-Kentucky

When all else fails, Eric Musselman and an official arguing on the sidelines during game with Wildcats on Saturday.

Eric Musselman-Keith Smart-Kentucky

Hogs coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Keith Smart talking on the sidelines during game with Kentucky.

Eric Musselman-Kentucky

Hogs coach Eric Musselman directing his team during the second half of a big win over Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Eric Musselman-Kentucky

Hogs assistant coaches Ronnie Brewer, Jr., and Gus Argenal trying to shield coach Eric Musselman from an official against Kentucky.

Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Eric Musselman-Keith Smart-Kentucky
Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Eric Musselman-Kentucky

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

IN PHOTOS: Eric Musselman Against Kentucky

By allHOGS Staff
29 minutes ago
JD Notae-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

Big Week Leads to Big Honors

By allHOGS Staff
3 hours ago
Jalen Battles-Stanford
Baseball

Hogs 'Battle' to Get Sunday Split

By allHOGS Staff
16 hours ago
Makayla Daniels-Mississippi State
Women's Basketball

Hogs Finally Land a Win

By allHOGS Staff
17 hours ago
Stanley Umude-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

How High Will Hogs Move Up?

By Andy Hodges
Feb 27, 2022
Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

Muss: 'We Gotta Get Better'

By Andy Hodges
Feb 26, 2022
022622-Stanley Umude-Kentucky-nelson-1
Men's Basketball

Another Big Day for JD

By allHOGS Staff
Feb 26, 2022
JD Notae-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

Random Notes: Kentucky

By Kent Smith
Feb 26, 2022