Link Academy's Bryson Warren's Blog Doesn't Have Hogs on List

Warren is coming off of a productive summer playing up at the prestigious Nike Peach Jam.

Bryson Warren is widely regarded as one of the top point guards in the 2023 class with a virtual who’s who of college basketball coaches (Tennessee, Florida, Memphis, Gonzaga, Kansas, North Carolina, and Duke, among many others) clocking his every move.

Now, Warren, who hails from Link Academy in Branson, has agreed to give Sports Illustrated access into his world by chronicling his life on and off the court in a blog.

Warren did not mention Arkansas in his latest blog but considering the way Eric Musselman and his recruiting machine works it won't be surprising to see him on the radar soon.

He is in Branson, which is always a nice drive from Fayetteville.

