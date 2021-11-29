Photo Blast from Razorbacks' Past

Photo Brings Back Big Memories for Many Razorback Fans
It wasn't intentional, but great photos seldom are and you have to wonder if Davonte Davis even had an idea how his dunk looked.
A Sidney Moncrief dunk in 1978 became an iconic image as Arkansas basketball came into the national focus under Eddie Sutton.
That was a year where both men's basketball and the football team under Lou Holtz finished the season at No. 3 in the nation.
In a 76-60 win over Penn on Sunday afternoon, photographer Nelson Chenault of USA TODAY Images caught Davonte Davis on a breakaway dunk. Chenault, from Little Rock, has had cover photos on Sports Illustrated's magazine in addition to other nationally-recognized shots.
Just in case you aren't old enough or haven't seen that iconic cover, here it is:
Davis had six points in the game, but added five rebounds, five assists and two steals as the Razorbacks downed the Quakers, 76-60, to run their record to 6-0 on the season.
It's something longtime Razorback fans can appreciate.
The Hogs will return to the court Wednesday night, hosting Central Arkansas in another in-state matchup at Bud Walton Arena. The game starts at 7 p.m. and will only be available on SEC Network+.
