Photo Blast from Razorbacks' Past

It wasn't intentional, but great photos seldom are and you have to wonder if Davonte Davis even had an idea how his dunk looked.

A Sidney Moncrief dunk in 1978 became an iconic image as Arkansas basketball came into the national focus under Eddie Sutton.

That was a year where both men's basketball and the football team under Lou Holtz finished the season at No. 3 in the nation.

In a 76-60 win over Penn on Sunday afternoon, photographer Nelson Chenault of USA TODAY Images caught Davonte Davis on a breakaway dunk. Chenault, from Little Rock, has had cover photos on Sports Illustrated's magazine in addition to other nationally-recognized shots.

Davonte Davis goes for a dunk remarkably similar to Sidney Moncrief's Sports Illustrated cover in 1978. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Just in case you aren't old enough or haven't seen that iconic cover, here it is:

Sports Illustrated photo, February 13, 1978

Davis had six points in the game, but added five rebounds, five assists and two steals as the Razorbacks downed the Quakers, 76-60, to run their record to 6-0 on the season.

It's something longtime Razorback fans can appreciate.

The Hogs will return to the court Wednesday night, hosting Central Arkansas in another in-state matchup at Bud Walton Arena. The game starts at 7 p.m. and will only be available on SEC Network+.

