Tonight's 'Boo Target' for Hog Fans

The tradition of choosing a player to boo throughout the game at Bud Walton Arena continues with the selection of Allen Flanigan when the Hogs take on No. 1 Auburn in a 6 p.m. start.

Flanigan is practically Arkansas high school basketball royalty as his family is one of the respected in the game.

Al Flanigan, Allen's grandfather, was a legendary coach at Parkview. He turned over the reins to Scotty Thurman in 2019 after one of the most successful coaching careers in Arkansas history.

During his tenure, Al Flanigan got to coach his son Wes. When it came time to go to college, Wes chose Auburn where he spent his first two years going against Arkansas's national championship team and the national runner-up team.

Wes helped coach Cliff Ellis, who started at Auburn at the same time, build the foundation for the 1998-99 team that lost to a Pat Bradley / Derek Hood led Arkansas team in Bud Walton as the No. 2 team in the country.

He also left his mark as a dynamic assists leader. His 6.7 assists per game in the 1995-96 season led the SEC. His career average of 4.8 assists per game and career total of 573 assists place him 4th and 6th respectively in SEC history.

While Wes took the coaching job at Arkansas-Little Rock, his son thrived at Parkview to close out his grandfather's tenure.

Flanigan has been on a long comeback trail from a serious achilles injury that caused him to miss a good chunk of the season. Because of this, he has only posted half his average of 14.3 points from last season.

Over the past few weeks, Flanigan has recovered to an extent to become a 10 points, 4 rebounds guy who's going to give Auburn the best 24-26 minutes he can.

