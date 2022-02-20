Skip to main content

Hogs' Davonte Davis, Jaylin Williams Recapping Win Over Vols

Davis hit just two of his three-pointers, but they were huge while Williams had a huge double-double

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis probably had as clutch of a triple-single as any Arkansas player this season.

With the Razorbacks trailing Tennessee, Davis pulled up and hit a three-pointer with 8:05 to play that gave them a 43-41 lead.

Davonte Davis-Tennessee
Davonte Davis-Tennessee
Davonte Davis-Tennessee
021922-Davonte Davis-Tennessee-andy-2
021922-Davonte Davis-Tennessee-andy

He hit another with 6:25 to play for a five-point edge and nobody was looking back in a 58-48 win that was a smash-mouth affair.

"That's two home games in a row he's hit two really big three's for us," Jaylin Williams said. "When Devo is a confident player we believe in him."

Williams had what is becoming a routine double-double, but against the Vols he had 16 rebounds to go along with the 13 points.

Recommended Articles

"As long as my teammates continue to find me like Chris (Lykes) did down in the corner, those type of big plays can continue to happen," Davis said.

021922-Stanley Umude-Jaylin Williams-Trey Wade-Tennessee-andy
021922-Jaylin Williams-Trey Wade-Tennessee-andy
021922-Jaylin Williams-Tennessee-andy-2
Jaylin Williams-Tennessee

As for those whopping number of rebounds, Williams shrugged it off. He does that a lot.

"I should have had 20," he said. "I left a couple of them off. I wish I had been a little bit better."

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Jaylin Williams-Tennessee
Men's Basketball

What Actually Made This Win Important?

By Kent Smith
48 minutes ago
021922-Davonte Davis-Tennessee-andy
Men's Basketball

Huge Triple-Single for Devo Big Key

By Andy Hodges
4 hours ago
Cayden Wallace-Illinois State
Baseball

Watch-Listen: Razorbacks Open Baseball This Afternoon

By allHOGS Staff
11 hours ago
Stanley Umude-Missouri
Men's Basketball

Watch-Listen: Top 25 Matchup with Postseason Implications

By allHOGS Staff
11 hours ago
Jalen Battles-Illinois State
Baseball

Hogs Stumble at Start in Season Opener Friday

By Andy Hodges
Feb 18, 2022
Dave Van Horn-Illinois State
Baseball

No Answers for Lack of Hitting

By allHOGS Staff
Feb 18, 2022
Hannah Gammill-Illinois
Softball

Solid Home Opener for Hogs

By allHOGS Staff
Feb 18, 2022
Eric Musselman-WVU
Men's Basketball

Who's Causing All of This?

By Kent Smith
Feb 18, 2022