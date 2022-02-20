Huge Triple-Single for Devo Big Key

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis probably had as clutch of a triple-single as any Arkansas player this season.

With the Razorbacks trailing Tennessee, Davis pulled up and hit a three-pointer with 8:05 to play that gave them a 43-41 lead.

He hit another with 6:25 to play for a five-point edge and nobody was looking back in a 58-48 win that was a smash-mouth affair.

"That's two home games in a row he's hit two really big three's for us," Jaylin Williams said. "When Devo is a confident player we believe in him."

Williams had what is becoming a routine double-double, but against the Vols he had 16 rebounds to go along with the 13 points.

"As long as my teammates continue to find me like Chris (Lykes) did down in the corner, those type of big plays can continue to happen," Davis said.

As for those whopping number of rebounds, Williams shrugged it off. He does that a lot.

"I should have had 20," he said. "I left a couple of them off. I wish I had been a little bit better."

