WATCH: Devo on How Hogs 'Made History Again'

Watch Arkansas' Davonte Davis' complete postgame zoom press conference as "this team made history again" stopping a 14-game losing streak (nearly 30 years) with an 82-74 win over Florida on Tuesday night in Gainesville, Fla.

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.