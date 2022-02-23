WATCH: Devo on How Hogs 'Made History Again'

WATCH: Razorbacks' Davonte Davis on Stopping Losing Streak at Florida
Complete postgame press conference after 19-point night for Davis in win over Gators
Watch Arkansas' Davonte Davis' complete postgame zoom press conference as "this team made history again" stopping a 14-game losing streak (nearly 30 years) with an 82-74 win over Florida on Tuesday night in Gainesville, Fla.
