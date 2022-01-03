Devo: 'We Just Want to Win'

Publish date:
Razorbacks' Davonte Davis on Team 'Just Wanting to Win'
Davonte Davis' complete press conference Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday night's game against Vanderbilt
Watch Davonte Davis' complete press conference Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday night's game against Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena as the Hogs look to get back on winning track.
