Musselman Confident Hogs Will be Ready

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The last time Arkansas faced Missouri it turned into a blowout.

One that launched a nine-game winning streak that ended Saturday in a one-point loss at Alabama.

Could it start another streak?

"The first time we played Missouri means nothing," Hogs coach Eric Musselman said Monday morning before leaving to face the Tigers on Tuesday night in Columbia, Missouri in a game that starts at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

After an emotional win over No. 1 Auburn last Tuesday, the Hogs got things together for the road matchup against the Crimson Tide.

"I wish we would've won the Alabama game," Musselman said. "A lot of teams would not be able to come down from an emotional high and go out and compete like we did."

An up-and-down Alabama team all year played the Hogs that way, too. It wasn't that surprising to Musselman.

"All you have to do is look at the teams Alabama has beat this year," he said. "Look at their home record. Look at who they've beaten at home. It's a hard place to win against a really talented team."

The hope is they prepare for Missouri the same way.

"We gave ourselves an opportunity to win that basketball game after arguably through the years I've been here the most emotional win we've had," he said. "I don't think there will be any mental thing after the loss."

Part of it is the experienced players figuring things out and bringing the younger guys along after a rough stretch to open SEC play.

"We're mature, we know who we are and we know this is going to be a really, really difficult game," Musselman said. "They're hard to beat at home. We have to get ready to play this game and turn the page for sure."

It's the last time in the regular season the Hogs have back-to-back road games. The preparation time will be shorter, but he thinks they'll be ready.

"That’s what we have to do as a staff," Musselman said. "What we have to do as players in uniform is figure out a way to bounce back and play better and play Missouri. We’ve just got to get ready to play Missouri."

