Hogs' Jaylin Williams Has Heard It

Razorbacks' Jaylin Williams Has Probably Heard About His Challenge

With everyone pointing to the Hogs' sophomore against Gonzaga's Drew Timme, it will be who can defend the other one best

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Jaylin Williams knows what he's facing.

Everybody has told him often enough.

When the Razorbacks face No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Drew Timme against Williams is the matchup everyone is talking about.

“I’m ready for it,” Williams said at Wednesday's press conference. “It's great to be able to play on this stage, and it's a challenge I've been looking forward to. I’m ready for it.”

Timme scores, particularly inside. He drives and can shoot outside. The Bulldogs know this because they watch film just like the Hogs.

They've also seen plenty of Williams with the ball.

“Maybe his numbers aren't off the charts, but he is scary enough that you have to guard him out there on the three line," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "He has a great lift fake and can put it on the deck and make plays.”

There are enough numbers out there to give an account a headache. Spewing them again here is probably a waste.

This is all going to come down to which player can stop the other without getting into any sort of foul trouble.

No evidence exists that either team wants to rely on backups at this point to keep advancing.

It's hard to find anyone outside the state of Arkansas that expects the Hogs to be playing on Saturday anyway.

And Williams knows that, too.

"We've kind of been that team that kept fighting and kept proving people wrong," he said. "We're at the same stage and we're going to do the same thing. We’re just going to keep fighting regardless."

It's nothing new.

