SAN FRANCISCO — A fan had a pretty good suggestion for Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to drum up more fans here.

It's a more recent connection with strong ties to California, the former Golden State coach could tap into for the Razorbacks' Sweet 16 matchup with Gonzaga on Thursday night.

In response to a Twitter post we put up yesterday, reader Guy Douglas Dailey suggested Snoop Dogg throw his support behind Arkansas since his usual favorite USC is no longer in the tournament.

In most years, the idea of a West Coast rapper, especially someone as legendary as Snoop Dogg, getting behind a Middle America program like Arkansas would seem a little far-fetched. However, there is history here that suggests this could legitimately become a thing.

Earlier in the season, Snoop was spotted working the drive-thru at Raising Cane's, a chicken establishment most prominent in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Just like everyone who has served in some sort of leadership capacity, Musselman couldn't wait to get Snoop onto campus to talk shop and get him into some Arkansas gear.

It also doesn't hurt the Hogs chances of pulling Snoop into the temporary fan base when the Arkansas state capital gives the keys to the city of Little Rock to his mother.

It's also not Snoop Dogg's first year to interact with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He also showed respect to the Hogs and then-quarterback Ryan Mallett back in 2010 when Arkansas was a Top 5 team in the nation.

It's not the Razorbacks' first dalliance with a rapper in the fan base. Musselman brought rapper Waka Flocka Flame in to meet with the team this past fall.

Of course, Musselman wasn't above begging to get tickets for he and his wife to the Ludacris concert.

And not only did he get tickets, he was able to arrange for he and his wife Danyelle to meet Ludacris.

Perhaps the most legitimate connection to Arkansas has come from rapper Duke Deuce who has attended multiple games and had his song incorporated into the game presentation.

Deuce also roped international super star Drake, who has a well-known presence in the pro basketball world.

If Musselman can somehow get Snoop Dogg to adopt Arkansas as his new USC for at least the next two rounds, along with the street credit in the hip-hop community that has a well-documented presence in the Oakland area across the bay, Arkansas could have not only a large fan base, but a rowdy one ready to have a good time.

Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY Sports Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Hog fan Guy Douglas Dailey suggested Snoop Dogg make his way up from Southern California to San Francisco to adopt the Razorbacks as his own for the rest of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

And as everyone saw against Auburn, Tennessee, and Kentucky, if the Hogs can get a fan base behind them, they can beat any team, no matter how much hype Gonzaga, Duke and Texas Tech might bring to the court.

