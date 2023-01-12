Arena's Lack of Sign Policy Leaves Room for Razorback Fans to Harass Kentucky's Calipari

Then again, Rupp Arena allowed for sign man was tossed for also

After the scene played out in Lexington during the first half of the South Carolina game where a fan was escorted out of Rupp Arena for holding up a sign encouraging John Calipari to take the job at Texas, Arkansas fans became curious as to the policy at Bud Walton.

The short answer to whether Arkansas fans will be able to hold up signs encouraging Calipari to go to Texas when the Wildcats come to Bud Walton is technically yes.

There is no policy against or restricting signs at Bud Walton Arena.

However, there is a provision that technically allows security to remove you from the arena if you are doing something to disturb the enjoyment of those around you. In other words, as long as you aren’t keeping someone else from seeing the game, you’re probably OK.

This was one of the major issues with the man holding the sign at Rupp Arena.

There are restrictions regarding the size of signs. They cannot exceed 2’x2’.

It appears the sign in question was standard poster board, which usually runs 18”x24”, which puts it within the guidelines.

Also, while so many people have made it out to be an issue of the athletic department trying to shut down someone’s free speech in speaking out against Calipari, it appears the real issue is that he’s clearly holding the sign at a height that is obscuring the view of the people behind him.

The only thing that makes it possible that the content of the poster was the legitimate reason he was removed was that he was reportedly asked to put the poster away or leave. If obscuring view was the reason, then he should have been able to hold it a lower, more respectful level.

In the end, the young man chose to leave the arena rather than concede to giving up his First Amendment right. The way things have been worded so far, he may have a potential lawsuit to bring forward.

There were no racist or explicit words on the poster, so, if he wasn’t given the chance to hold the poster at a lower level, a lawyer can carve Kentucky like a Thanksgiving turkey in court.

For the record, such language is also forbidden in the ticket purchase agreement at Bud Walton.

Had Kentucky just let it be, it probably would have been done and forgotten before Patrick Young and Pat Bradley finished their special segment to close SEC Nation. Instead, depending on arena polices across the SEC, Calipari can probably now expect to see such posters every night his team hits the road.

