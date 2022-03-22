Razorbacks' Umude Just Staying in the Moment

Skip to main content

Playing No. 1 This Time Not Like Playing Auburn, Umude Says

While grad transfer admits it was a good experience, Gonzaga in NCAA Totally Different

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently not all No. 1-ranked opponents are the same.

Arkansas graduate transfer Stanley Umude sees Thursday's matchup probably a little bigger than their win over Auburn back on Feb. 8.

"Gonzaga is a real different team," Umude said in a press conference Monday afternoon. "They try to attack us in a different way. It's nice to know we had that experience, but it's a completely different game."

The Razorbacks face the top-ranked Bulldogs at 6:09 p.m. on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the home of the Golden State Warriors.

031922-Stanley Umude-New Mexico State-NCAA-Gregory Fisher
Stanley Umude-TAMU-SEC
Stanley Umude-TAMU-SEC

The Hogs are the only team from the SEC to make it to the Sweet 16 this year. Umude admitted that's nice but it wasn't the goal for the regular season or the SEC Tournament.

"It's March Madness," Umude said. "It is what it is."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What it is involves a different opponent every few days. This time the Hogs have four days to get ready for a team that's hovered around the No. 1 spot in the country and is trying for that elusive national championship.

"Right now we're just focused on getting better," Umude said. "Hopefully we can continue to keep this thing going."

He doesn't want "this thing" to end. For someone who played first at South Dakota, going to the SEC and advancing to the Sweet 16 is big. He's enjoying it.

"You try not to take it for granted," he said. "There's a lot of people that would like to be in this position. You just try to live in the moment."

Thursday night's game will be televised on CBS and FuboTV.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

031922-Stanley Umude-New Mexico State-NCAA-Gregory Fisher
Men's Basketball

Razorbacks' Umude Just Staying in the Moment

By Andy Hodges54 seconds ago
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots against Georgia State Panthers guard Kane Williams (12) and guard Collin Moore (24) in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Men's Basketball

Where's the Weakness for Gonzaga?

By Kent Smith1 hour ago
Musselman Glad Hogs Play Sweet 16 Game in San Francisco
Men's Basketball

Fans Can't Travel, Muss Will Recruit His Own

By Kent Smith1 hour ago
Chris Jans-New Mexico State-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Bulldogs Trying to Copy Hogs' Formula

By Andy HodgesMar 20, 2022
Zack Gregory-Kentucky 03
Baseball

Sweeping Out the Wildcats

By Andy HodgesMar 20, 2022
Au'Diese Toney-New Mexico State-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Turning Ugly Game into Sweet Win

By Andy HodgesMar 20, 2022
JD Notae-New Mexico State-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Ugly Win Better Than Pretty Loss for Hogs

By Kent SmithMar 20, 2022
Hagen Smith-Kentucky 02
Baseball

Hogs Clinch Opening SEC Series

By Andy HodgesMar 19, 2022