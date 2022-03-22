Razorbacks' Umude Just Staying in the Moment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently not all No. 1-ranked opponents are the same.

Arkansas graduate transfer Stanley Umude sees Thursday's matchup probably a little bigger than their win over Auburn back on Feb. 8.

"Gonzaga is a real different team," Umude said in a press conference Monday afternoon. "They try to attack us in a different way. It's nice to know we had that experience, but it's a completely different game."

The Razorbacks face the top-ranked Bulldogs at 6:09 p.m. on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the home of the Golden State Warriors.

SEC SEC

The Hogs are the only team from the SEC to make it to the Sweet 16 this year. Umude admitted that's nice but it wasn't the goal for the regular season or the SEC Tournament.

"It's March Madness," Umude said. "It is what it is."

What it is involves a different opponent every few days. This time the Hogs have four days to get ready for a team that's hovered around the No. 1 spot in the country and is trying for that elusive national championship.

"Right now we're just focused on getting better," Umude said. "Hopefully we can continue to keep this thing going."

He doesn't want "this thing" to end. For someone who played first at South Dakota, going to the SEC and advancing to the Sweet 16 is big. He's enjoying it.

"You try not to take it for granted," he said. "There's a lot of people that would like to be in this position. You just try to live in the moment."

Thursday night's game will be televised on CBS and FuboTV.

