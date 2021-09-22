Hogs' 2023 Target: Power Forward Ron Holland's SI Blog

Arkansas might be in mix for highly-ranked Texas shooting forward

Fresh off a gold medal run with USA Basketball's U16 team, 2023 shooting forward Ron Holland talks the experience of winning it all in Mexico, upcoming official to Memphis, recruitment taking off after dominant summer and more.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pounder from Duncanville, Texas, has received offers from Arkansas, Houston, Memphis, SMU and Tennessee Tech.

He is rated a five-star, the 13th overall player in the 2023 composite recruiting rankings from 247Sports.com, No. 5 power forward and No. 1 in Texas.

