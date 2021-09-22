Hogs' 2023 Target: Power Forward Ron Holland's SI Blog

September 22, 2021
SI All-American Blog: 2023 Forward Ron Holland on Winning Gold
Publish date:

SI All-American Blog: 2023 Forward Ron Holland on Winning Gold

Arkansas might be in mix for highly-ranked Texas shooting forward
Author:

USA Basketball

Arkansas might be in mix for highly-ranked Texas shooting forward

Fresh off a gold medal run with USA Basketball's U16 team, 2023 shooting forward Ron Holland talks the experience of winning it all in Mexico, upcoming official to Memphis, recruitment taking off after dominant summer and more.

READ THE BLOG: Top-rated Power Forward's Blog at SI All-American

The 6-foot-8, 195-pounder from Duncanville, Texas, has received offers from Arkansas, Houston, Memphis, SMU and Tennessee Tech.

He is rated a five-star, the 13th overall player in the 2023 composite recruiting rankings from 247Sports.com, No. 5 power forward and No. 1 in Texas.

