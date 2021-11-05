Trey Wade's Big Boost in Short Time

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Quick Take: Wade May End Up Key Spark for Hogs

    Razorbacks were surprising +15 with him in game against North Texas
    Trey Wade didn't play much against North Texas last Saturday, but he provided a big boost when he did.

    The Wichita State transfer played just 16 minutes and Arkansas out-scored the Mean Green by 15 points during that stretch. That's called a +15 in today's jargon.

    "It’s amazing that we were plus-15 because he does not know all of our plays yet," Musselman said. "But he didn’t get in the way. He went and set screens and went to the offensive boards a little bit and kept balls alive.

    "We played really well with him on the floor because he didn’t disrupt anything, and he guards his guy. He plays hard, and he knows how to block out."

    Trey Wade

    Trey Wade landing on top of North Texas player going for loose ball.

    He also fought for loose balls, diving on the floor, on top of other players and whatever it took.

    The original plan was to get him in the game for five minutes as it was his first action after coming back from a knee injury he suffered in practice. He didn't want to come out.

    "I knew [Musselman] was going to have a hard time taking me out of the game," Wade said. "That's just kind of the player I am. I know how to get in the game and be productive regardless of if I really know the plays or not.

    "It's just about being a basketball player and doing the right things on the court. That's what I take pride in."

    Watch Trey Wade's Complete Press Conference Friday Above

