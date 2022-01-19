Skip to main content

WATCH: JD Notae, Jaylin Williams South Carolina Postgame

Even with no three-pointers Hogs beat Gamecocks, 71-59, behind big nights from Notae, Williams

Watch the complete postgame press conference with JD Notae (17 points) and JD Willams (19 points) after Arkansas doesn't get a single three-pointer to fall but still come away with a 71-59 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

