WATCH: JD Notae, Jaylin Williams South Carolina Postgame
Even with no three-pointers Hogs beat Gamecocks, 71-59, behind big nights from Notae, Williams
Watch the complete postgame press conference with JD Notae (17 points) and JD Willams (19 points) after Arkansas doesn't get a single three-pointer to fall but still come away with a 71-59 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.
