Williams: Hogs Will 'Keep Things Rolling'

Arkansas got an SEC win and now the trick is keep the momentum going.

"We want to keep eating," Jaylin Williams said Thursday afternoon after Wednesday's 87-43 blowout win over Missouri.

Now they hit the road to Baton Rouge to play an entirely new set of Tigers that are ranked No. 12 in the country.

"Our energy is at an all-time high right now," Williams said. "We want to keep it rolling. We got a little taste of it and we just want to keep going."

Having Keith Smart take over on an interim basis with Eric Musselman having surgery Thursday morning to repair a torn rotator cuff is something that fits well with Williams' game.

Arkansas' Jaylin Williams thinks Keith Smart filling in for Eric Musselman will be smooth. Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

"I’ll go in there and watch film with him and we’ll be thinking the same thing," Williams said. "Or he’ll say something that I was thinking."

Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Missouri, which was his second double-double.

The players were told after the game with the Tigers that Musselman was going to have surgery Thursday morning and Smart would take over head coaching duties for a couple of weeks.

"We all knew something was up with his shoulder when he was walking around practice with a heating pad or ice pack on his shoulder while just coaching with one arm down and one arm up pointing," Williams said.

Arkansas' game with LSU is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip-off at the Pete Maravich Center and will be televised on ESPN2.

