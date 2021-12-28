Skip to main content
    STRAIGHT FROM ANDY'S MOUTH: Pittman Hopeful Morris Gets to Tampa, Can Play Outback Bowl

    Opt-outs Affect Everybody, but Razorbacks Will Put Whoever They Have on Field for Outback Bowl
    Tyson Morris

    Arkansas wide receiver Tyson Morris hasn't made it to Tampa, but nobody is ruling him out of the Outback Bowl.

    The same apparently can't be said for Penn State's...

    De'Vion Warren

    De'Vion Warren

    Hogs Face Big Question Mark in Bowl, Next Season

    Arkansas may have hope somebody will step up at wide receiver, but that usually isn't the best plan for a bowl game or the next season.

    But that's exactly what the Razorbacks have. With Treylon Burks headed to the NFL, the Hogs...

    Kade Renfro

    Kade Renfro

    Hogs Walking Fine Line at Quarterback Position with Depth

    If everything goes normal, Kade's Renfro knee injury last weekend won't be a big deal.

    "Towards the end of the scrimmage, Renfro just planted, a non-contact injury, he just planted (and injured his knee," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "He’ll be out. He has...

