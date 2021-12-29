Just How Big IS Outback Bowl for Morgan?

The final chapter of Grant Morgan's story with Arkansas hasn't been written yet.

He wants it to be the biggest part of the story.

"This is the biggest game Arkansas has been to in any of our careers being here," Morgan said after Tuesday morning's practice in Tampa for the Outback Bowl on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Morgan is one of the "super seniors" that got a sixth year due to the COVID pandemic last year. He's made the most of it.

To think about what he's seen, consider he's on his third head coach and seen a revolving door of assistants and off-field personnel. Shoot, he's almost qualified for tenured status at the university.

This is the first time the Razorbacks have really made a splash in his six years. He was on the team that went to the Belk Bowl, but he was a redshirt and didn't see action.

He walked on and has become an All-American.

Morgan isn't finished, yet.

"This is our national championship," he said of facing Penn State. "This is all of our biggest game. We’re going to treat it as such.

"That’s what we deserve and Arkansas deserves that way. When we win, or whatever happens, we’re going to celebrate treat it as a national championship."

Watch the complete press conference with "super senior" linebacker Grant Morgan and quarterback KJ Jefferson after the Hogs' practice Tuesday morning for Penn State in Saturday's Outback Bowl at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

• Complete Outback Bowl coverage

• allHOGS home page

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.